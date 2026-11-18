MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WOAH's new report shows progress in reducing antimicrobial use in animals, highlighting challenges in phasing out the use of antimicrobials as growth promoters.

- Dr. Emmanuelle Soubeyran, Director General of WOAHPARIS, FRANCE, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global antimicrobial use (AMU) in animals decreased by 3% between 2019 and 2024, according to the latest Animal Antimicrobial Use (ANIMUSE) Global Report from the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). The data, collected through WOAH's Global Database for Animal Antimicrobial Use, or ANIMUSE, show that while this reduction signals some progress towards more responsible use of antimicrobials in animal health, reduction efforts remain uneven.The report, which represented the highest coverage of global animal biomass to date, showed that nearly one in five WOAH Members continued to report the use of antimicrobials for growth promotion – a number which has not changed over the past decade. This practice is inconsistent with WOAH standards and recommendations on the responsible use of antimicrobials. Worse still, WOAH estimates that those Members allowing the use of antimicrobials as growth promoters use 45% more antimicrobials than those having phased it out.Among the antimicrobials reported for growth promotion, two of the most often used (bacitracin and tylosin) are classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as critically important antimicrobials for human medicine. Four participants also reported the use of a highest priority critically important antimicrobial for human health (colistin).There also exists a compelling economic case for action. Analyses conducted by WOAH, in collaboration with partners, indicate that reducing antimicrobial use in animals by 30% over the next five years could generate approximately US$120 billion in additional global GDP. Conversely, the economic consequences of inaction could be substantial. Rising AMR in livestock could reduce global GDP by US$40 billion annually by 2050, with production losses equivalent to the annual food consumption needs of more than two billion people. Without action, projections suggest that AMR could directly cause 38.5 million deaths by 2050, with the greatest burden falling on lower- and middle-income countries and older populations.Understanding how antimicrobials are used in animals is essential to developing effective strategies to combat AMR. Since 2015, WOAH has worked closely with its Members to establish a harmonised global monitoring system for antimicrobial use through the ANIMUSE platform. By improving the quality, accuracy and comparability of data, the platform helps Members identify trends, understand national antimicrobial use patterns in animals and design more targeted interventions.Dr. Emmanuelle Soubeyran, Director General of WOAH, said:“Forecasts for 2025–2050 show that 38.5 million human deaths will be associated with bacterial AMR. Moreover, the global health care costs of AMR could rise to US$ 159 billion a year by 2050. In the animal sector, cumulative global gross domestic product (GDP) loss due to AMR in livestock is predicted to be US$ 575 billion by 2050. These multi-sectoral results provide strong evidence that calls for urgent action to curb AMR.”This latest ANIMUSE Animal Antimicrobial Use Global Report sends a clear message: progress is possible, but decisive action is needed. Through stronger surveillance, improved prevention, responsible antimicrobial use and international collaboration, we can protect the effectiveness of antimicrobials, safeguard animal health and contribute to a healthier and more sustainable future for all.

Donna Bowater

Marchmont Communications

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Antimicrobial use reduction slows as number of WOAH Members allowing antimicrobials as growth promoters remains same News Provided By Marchmont Communications November 18, 2026, 23:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Science, World & Regional



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