Luxembourg, November 18, 2026 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) today announced the upsize and pricing of its private offering of 7.500% $900,000,000 Senior Notes due 2033 (the“Notes”) that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”).

Millicom expects to use the proceeds from the issuance of the Notes (i) to fund the purchase of any and all of Millicom's outstanding 6.250% senior notes due 2029 (the“6.250% Notes”) validly tendered and accepted for purchase in a concurrent tender offer (the“Tender Offer”), (ii) to redeem any 6.250% Notes that are not purchased in the Tender Offer, which, depending on the final outcome of the Tender Offer, we expect will occur on or about March 25, 2027, (iii) to redeem in full Millicom's outstanding SEK 2.25 billion floating rate senior unsecured sustainability bonds due 2027, in each case, together with accrued and unpaid interest thereon, (iv) for working capital and general corporate purposes and (v) to pay fees and expenses in connection therewith and with the offering.

The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, including, without limitation, changes in our business or acquisition strategy or planned capital expenditures, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

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