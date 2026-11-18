Millicom (Tigo) Announces Upsize And Pricing Of Senior Notes Due 2033
|Press:
|Investors:
| Sofia Corral, Director Corporate Communications
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| Luca Pfeifer, VP of Investor Relations
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About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ: TIGO) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through its TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, the company provides a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2026, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture and Chile associate, employed approximately 19,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 65 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 28 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg with principal executive offices in Doral, Florida.
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