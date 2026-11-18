MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Whether you're new to Medicare or considering a change to your current coverage, Medicare Open Enrollment is an opportunity to ensure health coverage meets your needs.

Though navigating Medicare can feel like solving a puzzle, taking time during the open enrollment window through Dec. 7 to sign up for coverage, review your existing plan or make changes could help you avoid unexpected costs. Even if your health and lifestyle haven't changed, your plan's premiums, benefits, prescription drug coverage or provider networks may look different next year.









“Medicare Open Enrollment is an important opportunity to take a closer look at your healthcare coverage and make sure it still meets your needs,” said Dr. Manoj Pawar, chief medical officer and vice president at Mutual of Omaha.“It's easy to assume that if your current Medicare plan worked well this year, it will be the right fit next year, too, but even small changes can have a meaningful impact on your healthcare experience and budget. Being proactive now can help you find coverage that supports both your health needs and financial priorities in the year ahead.”

To help put the pieces together, this checklist from Mutual of Omaha can aid you in making more informed decisions.

Review Your Current Coverage

While it can be tempting to stick with the same plan and coverage options, especially if your needs haven't changed, reviewing your coverage annually can identify changes that could affect your care or budget. Changes to premiums, deductibles, copayments, covered services, prescription drug coverage or in-network providers – including preferred doctors, specialists, hospitals and pharmacies – could impact whether your current coverage remains the best fit.

If your healthcare needs have changed, open enrollment serves as your annual opportunity to select a new plan or make changes to current coverage. For example, if you're taking a new medication, managing a chronic condition, anticipating a procedure or visiting specialists more frequently, you may prefer to select new or additional coverage.

Understand the Differences Between Coverage Options

Medicare offers different approaches to coverage, and understanding how they work, including costs, network accessibility and additional benefits, can help you find an option that aligns with your needs.

Original Medicare includes Part A, which generally covers inpatient hospital care, skilled nursing facility care after a qualifying hospital stay, hospice and some home healthcare, and Part B, which helps cover doctor visits, outpatient services, durable medical equipment and preventive care. With Original Medicare, you can see any provider that accepts Medicare and don't need a referral to see a specialist. Many people on Original Medicare also get a Medicare Supplement (or Medigap) plan to help cover the out-of-pocket costs Medicare doesn't pay, including around 20% of Part B costs.

Medicare Advantage (Part C) is an alternate way to receive Medicare Part A and Part B benefits through a Medicare-approved private insurance plan. Each plan sets its own deductibles, copays and coinsurance; to receive full coverage for services, you typically must receive care from an in-network provider. Many also include prescription drug coverage and may offer dental, vision or hearing benefits.

Look Beyond Monthly Premiums

A plan with a lower monthly premium may seem like the most affordable choice, but premiums are only one part of the equation. Consider the full picture, including deductibles, copays, coinsurance, prescription drug costs, access to preferred doctors and hospitals, plus any additional benefits such as dental, vision or hearing coverage. The lowest-premium option may not always provide the best overall value or customer service.

Know Your Enrollment Windows

When you turn 65, or are diagnosed with a qualified disability, you are eligible to receive Medicare coverage. The initial enrollment period begins three months before you turn 65 and ends three months after. However, the annual Medicare Open Enrollment runs Oct. 15-Dec. 7 and allows beneficiaries to make certain Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plan changes that will take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

Other plans, including Medicare supplement policies, which help cover costs not fully covered by Original Medicare, have separate enrollment periods and rules.

For additional guidance and more Medicare coverage and enrollment resources, visit mutualofomaha.com/medicare.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

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