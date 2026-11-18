MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Loblaw released the latest edition of its Food Inflation Report, following Statistics Canada's release of October CPI data on Monday.

Grocery inflation remained relatively modest in October at 2.0%, up from 1.7% in September but still below overall inflation of 3.1%. However, rising energy costs are creating new pressures across the food supply chain, with gasoline prices up 30.9% year over year.

This month's report examines how higher fuel costs affect food production, processing and transportation, and why those pressures may take time to reach grocery shelves.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at and Loblaw's issuer profile at

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