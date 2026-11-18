MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Available in Box Integrations, Workhog lets professionals delegate complex, multi-step legal, financial and operational assignments using the documents and institutional knowledge their organizations already have.Workhog is now available in Box Integrations and has joined the Box Technology Partner Program. Teams using Box can now assign substantial professional work to Workhog's AI agent using their existing company documents.Large investment and real estate teams have accumulated decades of agreements, financial records and other documents in Box. Much of that institutional knowledge remains buried in an ever-growing mountain of files. Putting it to work means finding the right agreements, tracing financial figures, comparing amendments, reconciling records, checking calculations and assembling supporting evidence.Workhog is designed to take on that work. Professionals simply describe the end result they need. Workhog searches Box for the organization's existing records, determines the steps required, works through the assignment and returns editable files with citations to the underlying sources. Humans remain in the driver's seat and assess the end result.A fund accounting team can ask Workhog to review a disbursement package against its loan agreements, invoices and prior advances; reconcile the amounts; identify missing documentation; and produce an exceptions workbook for approval. Those are not follow-up chats. That is now a single request.An in-house attorney can assign Workhog a contract review against previous agreements and established company requirements, receiving a redline and supporting analysis rather than having to perform each intermediate step manually. Workhog can trace terms through years of amendments, flag conflicts with existing obligations, and follow the firm's precedents and house style."Workhog has transformed the way I work as an attorney," said Jaycee Yao, Legal Counsel at Golden Gate Global. "I've worked in BigLaw and now serve as in-house counsel responsible for the legal department. I've used other AI products, both generic and legal-specific AI agents, but Workhog with Box is attuned to me. It's made me at least three times more productive. I'm using it daily."Making existing organizational knowledge usefulWorkhog integrates with Box's leading Intelligent Content Management platform to make an organization's accumulated records available to Workhog's professional AI agent.Teams can use Workhog to:- Review and reconcile: Compare agreements, financial records and supporting documents, identify discrepancies and prepare sourced exception reports.- Complete multi-step assignments: Work across folders and file formats to perform the research, calculations and preparation required for a defined outcome.- Produce professional work: Create contract redlines, financial workbooks, regulatory forms, memos and reports that professionals can open, edit and review.- Build on previous work: Use saved organizational context, working preferences and recurring instructions without reconstructing the background of every assignment.- Review and continue working: Inspect source citations, request corrections, edit generated files, and download or save completed work back to Box."Most professional work isn't one question followed by one answer," said Thomas Maxon, founder and CEO of Workhog. "It's a series of steps involving departments, documents, decisions, calculations and revisions. We built Workhog so you can hand over that entire lifecycle of a task, not spend your afternoon directing an AI through every step. Your job becomes reviewing the work rather than doing all the work required to produce it."Built around existing workflowsBox remains the organization's Intelligent Content Management platform, while Workhog provides a workspace for carrying out assignments using that information.Workhog connects to Box using each user's authorized access. Professionals can inspect and revise generated work before downloading it or saving completed files back to Box.Organizations can introduce AI-assisted execution without migrating their document repositories or replacing their existing systems.AvailabilityWorkhog is available now on the web, Mac and Windows. Box users can add it through Box Integrations.Box integration:Workhog:About WorkhogWorkhog is an AI agent for professional work. It combines organizational documents with saved working context to execute complex assignments, producing editable, source-linked deliverables for human review. Legal, finance and operations teams can use Workhog alongside their existing document repositories and business systems.Workhog is based in San Francisco.Box and related marks are trademarks of Box, Inc. Workhog is an independent technology provider and member of the Box Technology Partner Program.

Thomas Maxon

Workhog

+1 415-500-5482

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Workhog Puts Box Content to Work for Investment and Real Estate Teams News Provided By Workhog November 18, 2026, 22:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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