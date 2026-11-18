MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The acquisition marks another step in Ricciardi's growing investment in golf-focused media, content creation, and audience engagement.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ben Ricciardi, entrepreneur, content creator, and founder of Times10 Entertainment, today announced that he has acquired the Instagram account @drunkbytheturn, further expanding his presence in the rapidly growing digital golf media landscape.

The acquisition, formalized through an agreement dated April 20, 2026, transferred ownership of the account from Akili Johnson to Ricciardi. The agreement includes the account's associated content, branding, intellectual property, and digital assets.

@drunkbytheturn has 322,000 followers on Instagram. Ricciardi now owns and runs the account, and he plans to operate it alongside his existing golf channels. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The move reflects Ricciardi's broader vision of building a connected network of golf-focused digital platforms that combine entertainment, lifestyle, and authentic storytelling.

With an established audience across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, Ricciardi continues to invest in opportunities that strengthen his position within the golf community and create new avenues for brand partnerships, original content, and audience growth.

"Golf has become a huge part of what we're building, and we see tremendous opportunity to create content that connects with the next generation of golfers," said Ricciardi. "Drunk by the Turn is a natural addition to that vision, and we're excited about where we can take it."

The acquisition also creates opportunities to expand original golf programming, collaborate with leading brands, and develop new content formats across Ricciardi's growing digital portfolio.

Ricciardi plans to use the account as part of his existing golf media portfolio, with an emphasis on original programming and collaboration. His plans include developing content formats and exploring brand partnerships that connect with the account's established golf audience.

About Ben Ricciardi

Ben Ricciardi is an entrepreneur, digital creator, and founder of Times10 Entertainment, a creative and experiential marketing agency specializing in brand activations, content production, and cultural storytelling. Through his personal platforms and golf-focused initiatives, Ricciardi connects with audiences through golf, travel, entertainment, and lifestyle content.

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Times10 Entertainment Founder Ben Ricciardi Acquires @drunkbytheturn, Expanding His Presence in Golf Media News Provided By Times10 November 18, 2026, 22:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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