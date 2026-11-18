World Toilet Day 2026: Dunny Dash free toilet finder app for Australia and the United States

Melbourne-founded app, which lists more than 220,000 public toilets across Australia and the US, invites the public and venues to add missing facilities.

- Benjamin Jarvie, Founder, Dunny DashMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- To mark World Toilet Day on 19 November 2026, Melbourne-founded Dunny Dash is asking the public and local businesses to help map public toilets that are missing from existing directories. The free toilet finder app currently lists more than 220,000 public toilets and restrooms across Australia and the United States.World Toilet Day 2026 Theme: Safe Toilets, Equal FuturesThe United Nations theme for World Toilet Day 2026 is "Safe toilets. Equal futures." The campaign links sanitation with gender equality, highlighting how safe sanitation protects the health, safety, dignity and opportunity of women and girls. According to the United Nations, 4 in 10 people (3.4 billion worldwide) still lack access to safe toilets, and 1 in 5 adolescent girls aged 10 to 19 have to share unhygienic toilets with other families or go out in the open. The United Nations also notes that toilets in public spaces, from markets to transport hubs, support the mobility, independence and participation of women and girls, and recognises safe sanitation as a universal human right.Public Toilet Access in Australian CitiesDunny Dash founder Ben Jarvie says the issue also affects people in Australian and American cities. For many people, quick access to a public toilet is a medical necessity. Those living with Crohn's disease, IBS, colitis, overactive bladder, prostate conditions, urinary incontinence, coeliac disease, pregnancy-related urgency or post-surgical recovery can find that uncertainty about toilet access limits travel, work and social activity. Parents with young children, older Australians and people with disability who need an accessible toilet or baby-change facility face similar barriers."Everyone jokes about toilets until they can't find one," said Jarvie, a Melbourne tradesman who has worked in the trades for more than 17 years. "I built Dunny Dash because my crew and I spend all day on the road, and finding a bathroom on the fly was a daily problem. Then people started telling me about their kids, their parents, their Crohn's. That's when I realised this matters far more than I thought."About the AppDunny Dash is free to use, with no subscription and no credit card required. It maps public toilets across all eight Australian states and territories and all 50 US states, including accessibility information, baby-change facilities, opening hours and directions. Listings are drawn from government and council sources, along with moderated community contributions.The app's main feature, "I'm Busting," shows the nearest public toilet and walking directions in two taps, opening the route in the user's preferred maps app. Users can filter for accessible toilets and baby-change facilities, and listings can include details such as wheelchair access, grab rails and accessible parking where available.The app also includes trip planning. Its Plan a Safe Trip feature offers Quick Plan, which selects toilet stops along a route automatically, and Build My Journey, which lets users choose their own stops. Users with a free account can rate toilets and add photos, with reviews checked before publication. A feature called Throne Wars lets users who visit and review a toilet "claim the throne."World Toilet Day Call to Map Missing Public ToiletsMany facilities remain unlisted, including park amenities, council facilities and venues that already allow public access. As part of World Toilet Day, Dunny Dash is asking the community to submit missing locations through the app, including the address, accessibility features and opening hours. Submissions are verified by the Dunny Dash team before publication, and reports of incorrect listings are reviewed within 24 hours."The restrooms are out there, but a lot of them are invisible to the people who need them," Jarvie said. "We'd love the community's help to track them down. If you know a good one, put it on the map. For someone living with Crohn's or a parent with a toddler, that one listing could make their day.""World Toilet Day is about safe toilets and equal futures," Jarvie added. "Dunny Dash is completely free, with no subscription and no credit card. If you know a public toilet that isn't on the map, or you run a restaurant, cafe, pub or hotel that will welcome people in, today is the day to get in touch."Invitation to Hospitality and Commercial VenuesDunny Dash is inviting restaurants, cafes, hotels, pubs, shopping centres and other commercial venues that offer toilet access to the public to have their facilities listed. The company says it is also open to discussing venue offers that could be shared with app users. Venue operators can contact the team at....AvailabilityDunny Dash is available now on the Apple App Store. The Android version is in its final four days of testing, with release expected over the coming week. The app was self-funded and built by Jarvie alongside his timber deck restoration business in Melbourne.About Dunny DashDunny Dash is a free public toilet finder for Australia and the United States, available on iOS, with Android expected within the week, and on the web at dunnydash. It was founded in Melbourne by tradesman Ben Jarvie. "Dunny" is Australian slang for a toilet.

Ben Jarvie

Dunny Dash

+61 411 434 069

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Free Toilet Finder App Dunny Dash Marks World Toilet Day 2026 With Call to Map Missing Public Toilets News Provided By Dunny Dash November 18, 2026, 22:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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