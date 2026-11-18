Awards event on Dec. 9 will recognize service to children and families and highlight the important role of child care resources in the community

- David Fleishman, Executive Director of 4Cs of San Mateo County

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 4Cs of San Mateo County will present the Mary Elizabeth Griffin Children's Award to early care and education provider Claudia Barron, Program Director and Owner of ABC Discoveryland Academy in Burlingame, at the agency's Leadership Awards event on Dec. 9. 4Cs will also honor Heather Cleary, chief executive officer of Peninsula Family Service, with the Mary Petsche Visionary Leadership Award and First 5 San Mateo County with the Community Partnership Award in recognition of their contributions to children and families across the county. Michelle Blakely, interim executive director of First 5 San Mateo County, will accept the award on the organization's behalf.

The annual gathering brings attention to the people and partnerships that strengthen the county's early care community and to the vital role child care plays in children's development, families' ability to work and the local economy.

As the recipient of the Mary Elizabeth Griffin Children's Award, Barron will receive a plaque and a $2,500 honorarium. Nominations were collected through the month of October for the award, with Barron's laudatory nominations about her career and provider mentoring making her the clear winner. Noted were her“profound ripple effect of stability and success for local families,”“warmth and consistency,” and“kindness, generosity, and commitment to helping others.”

“It's an honor to help child care providers go from good to great, so families have a safe, trusted place to send their children,” Barron said of her work helping providers run their businesses, care for children and pursue their education.“Whenever they have a question, we figure it out together and all I ask is that they pay it forward. 4Cs is my angel, because with their resource sharing, I can reach more providers. I like to say I'm changing the world one provider at a time so they can change the world one diaper at a time.”

The award was established by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors upon Griffin's retirement from public office in recognition of her commitment to the county's children. Griffin served for more than 12 years on the board and for eight years as co-chair of the Peninsula Partnership Council for Children, Youth & Families.

Heather Cleary

Cleary will receive the Mary Petsche Visionary Leadership Award. The award honors the legacy of Petsche, who served as 4Cs' executive director from 1979 to 2001 and was known for her fearless advocacy for children and families, her vision for the child care field and her mentorship of community leaders. Cleary, who also currently serves as Chairperson for the San Mateo Area Chamber of Commerce, is being recognized for her outstanding leadership of Peninsula Family Service and her contribution to the San Mateo Child Care Partnership Council.

“I'm deeply honored to be recognized by my peers in the child care community,” said Cleary.“This recognition reflects the collective efforts of the dedicated leaders of the Child Care Partnership Council, community partners across San Mateo County, and the incredible team at Peninsula Family Service who are committed every day to supporting children and families.”

First 5 San Mateo County, Michelle Blakely

The Community Partnership Award will be presented to First 5 San Mateo County Interim Executive Director Michelle Blakely, who will accept the award on the organization's behalf. For more than 25 years, First 5 San Mateo County has been creating opportunities for all children in San Mateo County, investing more than $150 million in local programs and serving nearly 100,000 children from birth through age five. Collaboration and systems alignment have been hallmarks of Michelle's leadership within the early childhood community.

“Partnership is at the heart of what we do at First 5 San Mateo County,” said Michelle Blakely, the organization's interim executive director.“Young children and families have diverse, complex and ever-changing needs, and our work must be culturally responsive, collaborative and adaptable. Our partners, including 4Cs, Peninsula Family Service and our local child care professionals, are the heroes who work closely with families and are rooted in the neighborhoods where children grow up. By working together, we maximize resources, identify gaps, and move closer to our shared vision of success for every child."

As the county's state-contracted child care resource and referral and alternative payment agency, 4Cs helps families find and pay for care, supports child care providers and works with community partners to expand access to quality early care and education.

“These awards recognize the work and partnerships that support children, families, and child care providers throughout the county,” said David Fleishman, executive director of 4Cs of San Mateo County.“We are deeply honored to be part of such a strong community and to have so many child care heroes among us.”

Tickets

The event will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Angelica's, 863 Main St. in Redwood City. Media are invited to RSVP and join us in celebrating this generous leaders and may RSVP.

David Fleishman

4Cs of San Mateo County

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4Cs of San Mateo County Announces Leadership Award Honorees News Provided By Creative Noggin, LLC November 18, 2026, 22:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Politics



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