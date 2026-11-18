Bento Health Unveils“Food-Enabled Engagement” Clinical Data: Six-Month Study Demonstrates Unprecedented Reductions in HbA1c for High-Risk Medicaid Populations

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bento Health, a leader in driving health outcomes and patient engagement, today released a comprehensive white paper detailing the clinical outcomes of its pioneering Food-Enabled Engagement program. The six-month program, conducted in partnership with La Clínica de la Raza-an Oakland-based Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC)-and supported by a grant from Kaiser Permanente, demonstrates how utilizing medically-tailored groceries as an engagement catalyst can dramatically accelerate clinical improvement and care-gap closures among high-risk Medicaid populations.The newly released white paper, titled "Beyond Food as Medicine: How Food-Enabled Engagement Can Accelerate Clinical Improvement," provides a data-driven framework for health plans and risk-bearing providers struggling to engage members managing chronic conditions, particularly Type 2 diabetes and hypertension.WHAT IS FOOD-ENABLED ENGAGEMENT? Healthcare professionals frequently ask how traditional "Food as Medicine" programs can ensure long-term clinical compliance. The Bento Health white paper answers this by defining Food-Enabled Engagement. Rather than treating food solely as a nutritional benefit, the Bento Health model uses the tangible, immediate value of medically-tailored groceries to build foundational trust. Once trust is established,personalized care navigators leverage that ongoing relationship to coordinate meaningful healthcare actions, such as primary care checkups and laboratory testing.KEY CLINICAL OUTCOMES AND METRICS The longitudinal analysis tracked 250 Medicaid-eligible patients with an average age of 56.6 years. Nearly half (47.6%) of the cohort actively managed both diabetes and hypertension. Within a six-month period, the program delivered statistically significant improvements across major cardiometabolic biomarkers:- High-Risk Cohort Triumphs: A subgroup with severe baseline metrics (HbA1c of 10.0% or higher and systolic BP of 145 mmHg or higher) experienced an average 2.25-point reduction in HbA1c and a 9.0 mmHg reduction in systolic blood pressure in six months.-Rapid Glycemic Control: Average HbA1c declined by 0.9 percentage points in the first three months, reaching a total (n=250) 1.3-percentage-point reduction by month six.- Comprehensive Cardiometabolic Improvement: Average triglycerides across all patients declined by 49.6 mg/dL, total cholesterol dropped by 10.1 mg/dL, and average BMI decreased by 0.4.BRIDGING THE GAP BETWEEN ENGAGEMENT AND HEALTHCARE ACTION A critical finding was the program's ability to translate grocery distribution into sustained healthcare participation, which could be especially beneficial for health plans' HEDIS measures and Star Ratings.- 93.3% Program Retention: The 6-month program maintained a 93.3% retention rate.- 80%+ Care-Gap Closure: Following baseline clinical assessments, Bento Health successfully coordinated follow-up appointments, achieving over 80% completion for both laboratory testing and primary care visits at three and six months.- The Navigation Correlation: The analysis confirmed that patients with higher engagement in Bento Health care navigation touch points achieved 3x larger reductions in HbA1c levels than those with the fewest interactions, proving that proactive care navigation is the crucial driver of clinical outcomes."The future of Food-Enabled Engagement depends not just on what the food does for patients, but what the food inspires patients to do," said Adam Dole at Bento Health. "Our data proves that when you combine the immediate value of healthy groceries with personalized care navigation, you can sustain patient participation and achieve life-changing clinical improvements in a matter of months. This is a blueprint for health plans to effectively manage their most at-risk, hardest-to-reach populations."To download the full white paper and review the complete clinical methodology, download our White Paper in the link above.ABOUT BENTO HEALTH Bento Health is a patient engagement company that improves health outcomes for our nation's highest-risk and hardest-to-reach individuals through best-in-class medically-tailored groceries, care navigation,and coaching. Learn more at gobento.ABOUT LA CLINICA Founded in 1971 by UC Berkeley students and community members, La Clínica de La Raza was built on the conviction that everyone deserves access to high-quality, culturally appropriate healthcare, regardless of their ability to pay. Today, La Clínica is a leading community-based healthcare institution serving over 90,000 patients annually across 35 service sites in three Bay Area counties. Rooted in the East Bay, La Clínica provides comprehensive,linguistically appropriate medical, dental, optical, and behavioral health services to diverse and medically underserved populations. Learn more at laclinica

Barry Hirsch

Bento Health

+1 800-936-3022

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Bento Health Study: Food-Enabled Engagement Drives 2.25% HbA1c Reduction News Provided By Bento Health November 18, 2026, 22:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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