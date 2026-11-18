Non-toxic antimicrobial PVC wall cladding panels have built-in antimicrobial protection that eliminates or inhibits the growth of pathogens, mold, and fungi.

Interstate Advanced Materials has published a new resource highlighting material solutions for cleanroom construction and equipment.

- Christopher IsarSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Interstate Advanced Materials has published a new resource to help cleanroom builders and equipment manufacturers explore material solutions for wet benches, wall systems, viewing panels, and precision-machined components. The resource brings together material options, application guidance, and technical data sheets for semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceutical processing, and laboratory environments.Cleanroom viewing panels must provide clear sightlines while protecting equipment and processes. Acrylic offers excellent optical clarity for observation windows, while polycarbonate provides high impact resistance for guards and enclosures. For semiconductor equipment requiring chemical resistance and FM 4910 compliant sheet materials, CPVC 2000 provides a transparent option for viewing panels and protective covers.Chemical-resistant plastics help limit degradation in wet benches and rinse systems. CRP-1 PVC supports wet bench cabinets and enclosures, while FRP-3 flame-retardant polypropylene is used for ultrapure-water modules, rinse systems, and transfer tanks. Both sheet grades meet FM 4910 requirements, with FRP-3 also offering lightweight construction and ease of forming and welding.Demanding chemical-handling applications require materials suited for aggressive fluids, elevated temperatures, or permeation control. PVDF supports deionized-water systems and wetted components, while PFA-M provides chemical resistance at higher operating temperatures for tanks, ducting, and process equipment. ECTFE (Halar) combines chemical and permeation resistance for tank linings and protective equipment panels.Beyond process equipment, cleanroom walls must withstand repeated cleaning and daily use. PalcladPro HYG PVC wall cladding panels and welded joints provide a smooth, seamless finish for cleanrooms, laboratories, and pharmaceutical processing rooms, minimizing crevices where residue can collect. Fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) panels provide durable, moisture-resistant wall surfaces for support areas and service corridors.Within cleanroom equipment, ErtalytePET provides dimensional stability for machined guides, rollers, and fixtures, while anti-static UHMW reduces friction, wear, and static buildup. TECAFORMAH UD Blue adds optical, metal, and X-ray detectability for pharmaceutical and controlled processing equipment.Interstate Advanced Materials provides cut-to-size materials, CNC-machined components, and fabrication-ready parts for cleanroom construction and equipment. Explore the new cleanroom materials resource to review material options and technical data sheets, or contact the team to discuss application requirements.Interstate Advanced Materials is a nationwide distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film. Backed by Curbell Plastics, we operate with an expansive distribution network, offering a full range of stock shapes, precise cut-to-size services, complex CNC manufacturing, and superior technical support. Guided by a shared commitment to integrity, respect, and learning, Interstate Advanced Materials delivers trusted, rapid, and dependable solutions for diverse industries ranging from semiconductor to food processing, ensuring that every customer receives high-performance materials to enhance their operations.

Christopher Isar

Interstate Advanced Materials

+1 855-801-6333

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Interstate Advanced Materials Launches Cleanroom Resource for Builders & OEMs News Provided By Interstate Advanced Materials November 18, 2026, 22:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Science



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