A 13-track, human-written, AI-produced musical autobiography shaped by personal experienceand reflection on the 12 Steps.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hey i Ωhms presents Last House (Jump, Scream, and Dance), a 13-track debut album that draws on experiences from both the past and present. Unfiltered, sometimes humorous and often deeply personal, the project explores addiction, relationships, mistakes, regret, recovery, and the complicated work of understanding oneself.Rather than presenting a step-by-step guide to sobriety, Last House draws loosely on the artist's experiences with the 12 Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous. The framework informs parts of the storytelling without defining every track. The result is a musical autobiography that allows room for difficult memories, candid self-examination, provocative humor, and the perspectives that come with time.The title track, Last House (Is Your Head Ok?), revisits addiction and the search for help. Liars and Actresses (My 5th Step Song) confronts formative experiences and personal history, while Kit and Kat (Monkeys On Our Back) uses the image of a persistent“monkey” to explore obsessive thinking and surrender. Elsewhere, Young Dumb and Full of Cum recounts youthful decisions and incarceration with dark humor; So Sorry Little Girl (For My Daughter) brings family and separation into focus.The album also includes two versions of Quicker Ya Race, including one labeled Original 2011 Lyrics. Their inclusion connects older writing with later reflection, echoing the album's central interest in how the past informs the present. Other songs, including A Miss Kalling, A Missed Kalling (Last Call Mix), and I'll Kill It (Like a Comment), expand the project's emotional and stylistic range.Hey i Ωhms writes the lyrics and directs the creative process using Suno to generate musical performances and production. Songs are developed iteratively: initial lyrics become multiple musical versions, one is selected, and additional writing and remixing continue until the track feels complete. The artist's words and choices remain at the center of the work.Last House (Jump, Scream, and Dance) is available to explore on all major streaming platforms.Listen on Spotify.

Benone Alexander

Hey i Ωhms

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Hey i Ωhms Turns a Lifetime of Chaos, Recovery, and Reflection Into His Debut Album, Last House (Jump, Scream and Dance) News Provided By Release News November 18, 2026, 22:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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