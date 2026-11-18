Himachal CM Mourns Death of Six Youth in Mandi District Road Mishap

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the death of six persons in a road accident at Lad Bharol in the Jogindernagar subdivision of Mandi district. The Chief Minister said that the news of the tragic accident was deeply distressing. He expressed solidarity with the affected families in this hour of grief and directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to them. He also prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss.

The accident reportedly occurred during the late hours of November 17, when a vehicle plunged into a deep gorge or nallah near a petrol pump in the Lad Bharol market area. However, the vehicle was noticed by a local resident only on the afternoon of November 18, according to an official press release. The deceased have been identified as Yash Rai (17), son of Ram Lal; Ayush (19), son of Vinod Kumar; Pankaj (17), son of Prakash Singh; Aditya (21), son of Ajay Kumar; Anish (17), son of Narender Kumar; and Anuj (17), son of Naveen Ram. All six belonged to villages in Lad Bharol and surrounding areas of Mandi district. The youngsters, aged between 16 and 22 years, were returning from a function when their vehicle plunged into the gorge. Lad Bharol Tehsildar Mukul Sharma confirmed the details of the accident and stated that all six victims were young residents of the local area. The rescue operation was carried out with the assistance of the police and local administration. All six deceased were being shifted to Civil Hospital, Jogindernagar, for necessary medico-legal formalities and post-mortem examination, the press release stated. In a post on X, Sukhu also expressed his condolences over the loss of young lives. "The news of the untimely deaths of all six people in a car that plunged into a deep ravine near a petrol pump in the Ladbharol market in Mandi district is deeply saddening and heartbreaking. This horrific road accident has left me deeply distressed. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones. May God grant the departed souls a place at His divine feet and give their grieving families the strength and support to bear this unbearable grief," he wrote. (ANI)