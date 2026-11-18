Punjab Hockey League Season 3 Begins With National Star Ambassadors

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The future of Indian hockey takes centre stage as the third season of the Punjab Hockey League (PHL), the country's biggest junior-level hockey tournament, gets underway tomorrow here at the Olympian Balbir Singh Sr. International Hockey Stadium, with current Indian internationals Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, and Dilpreet Singh named as Ambassadors for the season, lending their support to a platform dedicated to nurturing and inspiring the next generation of hockey stars.

The league, organised jointly by Roundglass and Hockey Punjab, aims to provide extensive match exposure to players from the grassroots level and contribute meaningfully to their professional and personal development, according to a release. The tournament will see ten academy teams from all over the country taking part in a league cum knockout format, with the league format ending on 3rd December. The knockouts will be held at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, with the semifinals on 5th December and the finals slated for 6th December.

Tournament Details and Expansion

The league has witnessed a steady growth in participation, expanding from six teams in its inaugural season to eight teams in the second edition. Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar; Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur; Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre; Ghumanhera Risers Academy, New Delhi; Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Saifai; Government Hockey Academy, Sonipat; Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu; Namdhari XI; Republican Sports Club, Mumbai, along with the hosts Roundglass Hockey Academy, will be competing in the tournament.

Expert and Ambassador Commentary

Speaking on the occasion, Olympian Manpreet Singh said,“The Punjab Hockey League is a fantastic platform for young players to test themselves against some of the best academy teams in the country. At this stage of their careers, getting regular match exposure and competing in a structured tournament is extremely important for their growth. I would encourage all the players to make the most of this opportunity, learn from every match, challenge themselves, and take away experiences that will help them become better players. These are the kind of platforms that prepare you for the next level, and I hope to see many of these young talents go on to represent India in the future.”

The prize money, which remains the highest in Indian youth hockey, will see a 10 per cent increase this season from the INR 30 lakh that was distributed in the second edition to all the participating teams. Through this collaborative initiative, Roundglass and Hockey Punjab reaffirm their shared commitment to elevating grassroots hockey and nurturing the next generation of talent in India. Speaking on the launch of Season 3, Rajinder Singh, Dronacharya Awardee and Technical Lead, Roundglass Hockey Academy said,“Roundglass Hockey is on a mission to rebuild India's passion for field hockey. By increasing the prize pool and rewarding individual brilliance in every single match, we are creating a high-pressure, highly rewarding environment that mimics the international stage. Having national icons like Manpreet, Hardik, and Dilpreet as Ambassadors will serve as a massive inspiration for our young players as they step onto the turf tomorrow. I also extend my gratitude to Gurpreet Sunny Singh for his tremendous support.”

Three matches will be played each day in the league phase and the season opener will be played between Ghumanhera Risers Hockey Academy, New Delhi and Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu at 11 AM, followed by Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur, taking on Surjit Hockey Academy at 1 PM. The opening ceremony will also be conducted on the same day followed by the final match of the day will see hosts Roundglass Hockey Academy face Republican Sports Club, Mumbai. (ANI)