

Recruitment firm Heidrick & Struggles, hired by Nvidia's board, has reached out to Haas.

Haas brings previous experience from Nvidia-having served seven years as general manager of computing products. Harvey Jones, chairman of Nvidia's board of directors, confirmed during the Q3 earnings call that Jensen Huang would not be reinstated as CEO.

A recruitment agency hired by Nvidia's (NVDA) board has reportedly officially reached out to Arm Holdings (ARM) CEO Rene Haas to take over the reins at the chipmaker since Jensen Huang's exit.

Huang's abrupt exit came after revelations regarding an extramarital affair with a woman who had been investigated by the U.S. government for alleged espionage on behalf of China, an allegation that Beijing has denied.

NVDA share price ended Wednesday nearly 3% lower, down for the fifth consecutive session.

A Familiar Face

Haas previously spent seven years at Nvidia as the general manager of computing products before taking the helm at Arm. Furthermore, the two companies share corporate history, having pursued a blockbuster merger in 2020 that ultimately collapsed under intense regulatory scrutiny.

Earlier this week, Nvidia's board chairman firmly stated during the earnings call that Jensen Huang will not be reinstated under any circumstances, making a permanent external or industry-veteran appointment essential for the company's future.

Speaking publicly about the shake-up at a technology conference in Austin, Haas commended his former boss's monumental contributions to the sector. "What he (Huang) built at Nvidia is historic," Haas remarked during the event. "You don't have many champions like that".

Congressional Investigations Into Nvidia

Representative Brett Guthrie, chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, sent a letter to Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress on Wednesday requesting company officials appear before the panel no later than December. 2.

The committee is investigating whether Nvidia bypassed federal restrictions designed to keep advanced artificial intelligence technology out of China, as well as whether a top company official attempted to interfere with a federal inquiry.

NVDA Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Nvidia stock has remained in the 'extremely bullish' zone, along with 'extremely high' retail investor engagement on Stocktwits over the past several weeks.

NVDA stock has lost about 19.6% year-to-date.

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