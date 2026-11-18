

Pricing at the top of the $80 to $85 range would push Anthropic's total offering, which includes a $26 billion private placement, past $96 billion.

Major semiconductor firms, including Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, have committed to purchasing shares in the private placement at the final IPO price. The company will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker 'ANT' on Thursday.

Claude developer Anthropic PBC is weighing an initial public offering price between $80 and $85 per share, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The upper limit of that target range would generate as much as $70 billion from the base offering alone, according to people familiar with the internal IPO discussions quoted by Bloomberg. Combined with a separate $26 billion private placement, the total capital raised would exceed $96 billion, without expanding the number of shares available.

However, discussions are still underway and executives have not yet finalized the pricing. A representative for Anthropic did not immediately reply to Stocktwits' request for comment.

Surpassing SpaceX

If finalized at the $85 mark, Anthropic's combined offering would surpass SpaceX's landmark debut, which raised $75 billion in its base offering and $86.2 billion after accounting for overallotment options.

Regulatory filings indicate that Anthropic previously marketed a base offering of 801.4 million shares, alongside 23.6 million shares offered by existing investors, at an initial target range of $70 to $78 per share.

Those filings also reveal that leading chipmakers, including Nvidia Corp.(NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.(AMD), have agreed to participate in the $26 billion private placement at the eventual IPO price.

Additionally, assuming an approximate $1.5 trillion valuation, Anthropic (ANT) would command a valuation multiple of nearly 8.5 times projected revenue, aligning its pricing with mega-cap tech giants like Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), according to New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu.

First Listed Frontier Lab

The debut represents a watershed moment for the technology sector, as Anthropic will become the first "frontier" AI laboratory to trade publicly, beating chief rival OpenAI, which is not expected to pursue a listing until at least 2027.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley are serving as the lead underwriters for the offering, supported by a syndicate of 20 additional financial institutions. Shares of Anthropic are scheduled to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'ANT'.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits towards Anthropic was 'extremely bullish' ahead of its official pricing, with 'extremely high' message volumes.

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