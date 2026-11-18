If you purchased or acquired O-I Glass common stock between March 14, 2025, to July 28, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I Glass” or the“Company”) (NYSE:OI) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired O-I Glass common stock between March 14, 2025, to July 28, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until December 28, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:



According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants provided investors with material information concerning O-I Glass' expected financial outlook for 2026, including its expectations for adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, as well as growth expectations for its glass-packaging business. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in O-I Glass' ability to drive growth through its Fit to Win initiative, emphasizing "a more premium and resilient business portfolio" and disciplined pricing, while navigating challenges in its European operations.

According to the lawsuit, defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while simultaneously disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of O-I Glass' Fit to Win program, including the delay in achieving its targeted cost savings, higher than expeted expenses, operation disruptions that materially offset Fit to Win benefits, and continued competitive and energy-cost pressures affecting its European operations. Such statements absent these material facts caused O-I Glass investors to purchase O-I Glass' securities at artificially inflated prices. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired O-I Glass shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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