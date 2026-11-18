David Pomeranz Live: Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter To Perform And Share The Story Behind His Success At December 1 Book Talk In Diamond Bar
DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi-platinum singer-songwriter David Pomeranz will perform live and lead a Book Talk on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, in Diamond Bar, California, sharing the experiences that shaped his five-decade career and the role he credits Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard with overcoming stage fright.
Early on in Pomeranz's nearly lifelong career, he says he struggled with a fear familiar to many performers.
"There was a time when I would stand in front of an audience and I was petrified," Pomeranz said. "But after I read Dianetics, and applied the techniques laid out in the book, that fear went away."
The evening will feature live music, stories from Pomeranz's career and personal life, and a discussion surrounding Dianetics. It will close with an audience Q&A and book signing.
Pomeranz is known internationally for "Born for You," "Got to Believe in Magic" and "King and Queen of Hearts." Throughout his musical journey, he has built a lasting legacy as a songwriter, recording artist and live performer.
First published in May 1950, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health distinguishes between the analytical mind, which reasons and solves problems, and the reactive mind, which is described as retaining painful experiences that can influence a person's reactions and behavior.
"It is the techniques in this book that have helped me get through the lows of my career," Pomeranz said.
Event Details
- What: Believe in Magic Again: A Holiday Event and Book Talk with David Pomeranz When: Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 6 p.m. Where: Diamond Bar Center, 1600 Grand Avenue, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Admission and RSVP: Register on Eventbrite Ticket Price: $34.80, includes a copy of Dianetics Additional Activities: Audience Q&A and book signing
Established in 1981, Bridge Publications, Inc., located in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international best-selling author L. Ron Hubbard. Bridge Publications' award-winning state-of-the-art facility serves geographic regions including North and Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
Sara Lucatero
Bridge Publications, Inc.
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