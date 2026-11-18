MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two leading global institutional investors, including a top-five asset manager by assets under management, make PIPE raise commitments. Committed PIPE now totals $17.1 million ahead of the proposed Nasdaq listing

DUNCAN, Okla., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REEcycle Holdings, Inc. (“REEcycle”), a U.S.-based rare earth recycling company, and Hall Chadwick Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: HCAC, HCACU, HCACR) (“HCAC”) today announced that they have secured an additional $15.0 million in Private Investment in Public Equity (“PIPE”) commitments from two global asset managers that are existing REEcycle shareholders, in connection with their proposed business combination (the“business combination”) and Nasdaq listing.

Both institutional investors previously invested in REEcycle, and the new $15.0 million commitments will bring their total combined investment in REEcycle to $25.2 million. Together with the $2.1 million previously committed by entities affiliated with REEcycle's Executive Chairman and HCAC's sponsor, total PIPE commitments raised in connection with the business combination now equal $17.1 million.

All PIPE commitments, including those of the insiders, are at $10.00 per share. However, the two institutional investors will also receive an aggregate of 999,999 HCAC shares as an additional equity incentive at closing for no additional consideration. These incentive shares will be sourced from shares issuable to certain advisors to HCAC and REEcycle, including the Advisor Shares issuable to HC Singapore and REEcycle as consideration in the business combination and accordingly, will not increase the total number of HCAC shares to be issued in connection with the business combination.

In accordance with the terms of the definitive PIPE agreements, the PIPE commitments will fund immediately prior to closing of the business combination. Closing of the business combination is conditioned on a minimum aggregate cash amount at closing of $40.0 million, and the other conditions described in the registration statement on form S-4 filed by HCAC and REEcycle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the business combination (the“Registration Statement”), which was declared effective on November 12, 2026.

Strategic Context

REEcycle is U.S.-based technology company focused on the recovery of rare earth elements from end-of-life magnets. REEcycle uses patented systems and processes for the extraction and recovery of rare earth elements from permanent magnets to produce a mixed rare earth oxide (MREO) for use by downstream processors in the manufacture of new permanent magnets and other industrial applications. These permanent magnets are used in a range of applications, including defense applications, hard disk drives (HDDs) found in desktop computers, laptops, and large server storage systems such as data centers, electric vehicle drive motors and regenerative braking systems, wind turbine generators, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines, power tools, and other advanced technologies.

According to the Center for Strategic & International Studies, China controls approximately 90% of global rare earth processing capacity and exercises near-monopoly control over the processing of heavy rare earth elements such as dysprosium and terbium. The concentration of rare earth mining, separation and magnet manufacturing outside the U.S., together with the export controls and licensing requirements imposed by China on certain REEs and magnets beginning in April 2025 and escalating in July 2026, has increased the strategic focus of the U.S. government and commercial end-users on establishing secure domestic supply. REEcycle's proprietary process recovers critical rare earth elements as part of its standard MREO output, making it a structurally important domestic sourcing alternative.

REEcycle's operations in Duncan, Oklahoma, are supported by a previously announced $5.1 million Defense Production Act Title III award to advance domestic critical minerals supply.

Proceeds from the financing and closing of the business combination are intended to advance REEcycle from its current demonstration operations in Duncan to commercial-scale production.

Management Commentary

Mick McMullen, Executive Chairman of REEcycle, commented:

“Two investors who know our business well have chosen to increase their stake. This capital will help us move from demonstration to commercial scale, and recycling end-of-life magnets is the fastest route to domestic supply of the magnet rare earths that U.S. defense and industry rely on.”

Justin Froneman, Chief Executive Officer of REEcycle, commented:

“With this funding committed, our priority is execution. We are focused on ramping operations at our large-scale demonstration facility in Duncan, feedstock supply agreements and first offtake.”

Alex Bono Chief Executive Officer of Hall Chadwick Acquisition Corp, commented:

“This financing strengthens REEcycle's position heading into closing and moves the transaction meaningfully toward meeting the minimum cash condition. Our focus now is completing the business combination for HCAC shareholders.”

PIPE Financing Terms

The PIPE shares have not been registered under the Securities Act. The form of subscription agreement will be filed by HCAC with the SEC on a Current Report on Form 8-K.

About the Proposed Business Combination

REEcycle and HCAC entered into a business combination agreement dated May 31, 2026, valuing REEcycle at $400 million of total equity consideration, of which up to $50 million is contingent consideration payable only if REEcycle achieves a commercial production milestone.

The transaction is subject to a $40 million minimum cash condition, shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions.

Upon closing, the combined company is expected to be named REEcycle, Inc. and trade on Nasdaq under the proposed ticker symbol“REC”, subject to approval.

About REEcycle

REEcycle recovers rare earth elements from end-of-life permanent magnets using patented hydrometallurgical technology licensed from the University of Houston. Headquartered in Duncan, Oklahoma, the company is developing domestic rare earth recycling and processing capacity.

About Hall Chadwick Acquisition Corp.

HCAC is a Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company focused on critical materials, infrastructure and energy, and defense-aligned technology. Its sponsor is Hall Chadwick Capital LLC.

Advisors

Empire Capital Partners Pty Ltd is acting as exclusive financial advisor to REEcycle, and Ashurst Perkins Coie US LLP is acting as legal counsel to REEcycle.

Hall Chadwick Corporate (Asia) Pte Ltd is acting as corporate advisor to HCAC. Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of Cohen & Company Securities, LLC, is acting as joint financial advisor, joint capital markets advisor and placement agent to HCAC, and Duane Morris LLP is acting as legal counsel to HCAC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”), and the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“project,”“should,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed business combination between REEcycle and HCAC, the anticipated timing and completion of the proposed business combination, the PIPE financing and the expected use of proceeds, the expected listing of the combined company on Nasdaq, REEcycle's technology, commercialization strategy, demonstration operations and planned commercial facility, the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, and U.S. government policy regarding critical minerals.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of the management of REEcycle and HCAC and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the control of REEcycle and HCAC, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that the proposed business combination may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the proposed business combination, including the approval of HCAC's shareholders, the satisfaction of the minimum cash condition and the receipt of required regulatory approvals; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the business combination agreement; the amount of redemptions by HCAC's public shareholders; the failure of the PIPE investors to fund their commitments or the inability to complete the PIPE financing; the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of the combined company's securities on Nasdaq; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed business combination on REEcycle's business relationships, performance and business generally; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against REEcycle or HCAC related to the business combination agreement or the proposed business combination; REEcycle's ability to scale its technology to commercial production, obtain adequate feedstock, achieve projected recovery rates and costs, and secure customers; changes in applicable laws, regulations or government policies, including with respect to critical minerals and Defense Production Act funding; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; costs related to the proposed business combination; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Registration Statement, including those under the heading“Risk Factors” therein, and in other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) made by HCAC or REEcycle.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and REEcycle and HCAC undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Neither REEcycle nor HCAC gives any assurance that either REEcycle or HCAC, or the combined company, will achieve its expectations.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination, HCAC and REEcycle filed with the SEC the Registration Statement, which includes a preliminary proxy statement of HCAC and a prospectus relating to the securities to be issued in connection with the proposed business combination. The Registration Statement was declared effective by the SEC on November 12, 2026, and HCAC filed the definitive proxy statement/prospectus with the SEC on November 16, 2026 and has commenced mailing the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents to its shareholders as of the record date of November 16, 2026 established for voting on the proposed business combination at the extraordinary general meeting of HCAC's shareholders to be held on December 10, 2026. HCAC and REEcycle may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed business combination. This press release does not contain all of the information that should be considered concerning the proposed business combination and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the proposed business combination. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and security holders of HCAC and other interested persons are urged to read the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and any amendments or supplements thereto, as well as all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination, because they contain important information about HCAC, REEcycle and the proposed business combination.

Investors and security holders are able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by HCAC and REEcycle through the website maintained by the SEC at Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by HCAC may also be obtained free of charge by directing a written request to Hall Chadwick Acquisition Corp., Attn: Corporate Secretary, 1 North Bridge Road #18-06 High Street Centre, Singapore 179094.

Participants in the Solicitation

HCAC, REEcycle and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from HCAC's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of HCAC's directors and executive officers is set forth in HCAC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2026, as amended on September 23, 2026 and September 30, 2026, and in other documents filed by HCAC with the SEC. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is contained in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed business combination. Shareholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the definitive proxy statement/prospectus carefully before making any voting or investment decisions. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, or an exemption therefrom. The securities to be issued in the PIPE financing have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Contacts

REEcycle Holdings, Inc.

Sandy Noyes

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Hall Chadwick Acquisition Corp.

Alex Bono

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