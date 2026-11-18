If you purchased or acquired Yiren securities between April 29, 2026 and October 13, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening?



Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Yiren Digital Ltd. (“Yiren” or the“Company”) (NYSE:YRD) in the The United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Yiren securities between April 29, 2026 and October 13, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until December 28, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



What are the Allegation Details?

The Yiren Digital Ltd. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Yiren Digital Ltd.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) CreditEase, Yiren's controlling shareholder and its affiliates, all controlled by defendant Ning Tang, were experiencing severe financial distress that impaired their ability to satisfy their obligations; (2) as a result, the billions of RMB owed to Yiren by CreditEase affiliates were subject to significant credit risk; (3) Yiren was not separate from or unaffected by the affairs of CreditEase, given their shared leadership, Yiren's dependence on CreditEase, and Yiren's relationships with the CreditEase affiliates whose products defaulted; (4) Defendant Tang, Yiren's Executive Chairman, CEO, and controlling shareholder, was exposed to material legal and regulatory risk, including potential criminal liability, arising from CreditEase's conduct; and (5) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Yiren Digital Ltd.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



What are my Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Yiren shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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