Fire-Up Live & ServeX 2026 San Diego brought together professionals and experts from various sectors to network, collaborate and build life-changing businesses. /Fire-Up Connect.

The 10-year celebration event was co-hosted by Marie Waite and Manny Lopez in San Diego. /Fire-Up Connect.

Meet the event panelists. /Fire-Up Live.

Sir Kaya Redford delivered the Keynote Address. /Fire-Up Connect.

The two-day event marked a decade of Fire-Up Connect's business networking, professional visibility, collaboration and relationship-building.

- Marie Antonette Waite DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Entrepreneurs, business owners, industry professionals, speakers and community leaders gathered in San Diego on November 11–12 for Fire-Up Live & ServeX 2026.The two-day business event combined professional development, strategic networking, industry insights and collaboration opportunities. It also marked the 10-year celebration of Fire-Up Connect, highlighting a decade of efforts to bring professionals together, strengthen business relationships and create opportunities for entrepreneurs.It was held at the Handlery Hotel in San Diego, California, under the theme“Ignite. Inspire. Impact.” It brought together two complementary platforms, Fire-Up Live and ServeX, around their shared purpose of helping entrepreneurs and professionals build visibility, communicate their expertise, establish valuable relationships and explore new avenues for business growth.The first day, November 11, featured ServeX and She Overcomes, with speed networking, entrepreneurship discussions and stories of adversity and empowerment. November 12 was Fire-Up Live's day, with leadership and business presentations, a keynote, panels, entertainment and a recognition ceremony taking center stage.For Fire-Up Connect, the ten-year milestone recognized the importance of sustained professional relationships and the role that business communities play in supporting entrepreneurs. Over the years, the organization has redefined networking, emphasizing knowledge-sharing, referrals, credibility, and relationships that develop into lasting professional opportunities.Founded by Marie Antonette Waite, an entrepreneur, branding & media strategist and business community builder, Fire-Up Connect fused professionals to strengthen their brands, build business relationships, and create growth opportunities. Waite co-hosted Fire-Up Live & ServeX 2026 alongside Gianluca Gibbons, an international speaker, bestselling author, entrepreneur, and creative strategist.Drawing on his experience in professional speaking and creative communication, Gibbons helped guide the program, introduce featured participants and connect speakers, panelists and audiences throughout the event.“This 10-year celebration acknowledges the people, relationships and shared experiences that have shaped Fire-Up Connect. It reflects the value of uniting people and creating growth opportunities,” said Waite.Visibility, Professional Development and CollaborationFire-Up Live & ServeX 2026 gave participants opportunities to learn from industry professionals, introduce their businesses, share expertise and establish connections across sectors. The program reflected the dynamic needs of entrepreneurs and business owners, particularly those seeking stronger brand recognition, access to new markets, professional partnerships and practical knowledge to support their work.The gathering featured keynote speaker Sir Kaya Redford, a Real Estate Expert, Business Strategist, Educator and Motivational Speaker. His keynote explored leadership, entrepreneurial mindset, wealth-building opportunities, business strategy, professional growth and creating lasting impact.David Dilin, a musical artist, poet, and speech-language pathologist, kept the audience lively through live entertainment.Building Visible BrandsWaite presented“Beyond Visibility - Building a Powerful Brand Through Media, Events & Strategic Connections,” addressing the importance of developing a recognizable professional identity and using media, events and strategic relationships to strengthen one's brand.The presentation reflected Fire-Up Live's wider purpose: encouraging professionals to approach branding and networking as interconnected elements of business development. Through media exposure, professional events and strategic connections, entrepreneurs communicate their value more effectively and create opportunities to engage with relevant audiences.In his presentation, Eric Campbell, a Trust and Asset-Protection Educator, Real Estate Investor and Business & Sales Coach, addressed trusts, family wealth protection and legacy planning.Kris Miller, Legacy Wealth Strategist, focused on financial independence, retirement preparation and long-term financial planning. She empowered participants with perspectives on financial awareness, asset protection and preparing for future needs.The panel discussion brought together Jim McLaughlin, real estate investor and entrepreneur; Jay Shahidi, real estate investment strategist; and Lorna E. McFarlane Reed, trainer and transformation catalyst. The discussion handled issues affecting business growth, informed decision-making, professional resilience and stronger working relationships.ServeX and Value of Strategic ConnectionsIn association with Fire-Up Connect, ServeX added a focus on community engagement, collaboration, and creating opportunities that connect individuals, organizations, and business leaders. Led by Manny Lopez, ServeX brought its emphasis on partnerships and purpose into the two-day experience. Lopez is the Producer & Event Organizer at ServeX, and a community builder championing partnerships.The program also delved into publishing, event production, real estate investment, branding, financial literacy, business funding, leadership, and artificial intelligence. This reflected the range of knowledge and services that contribute to the modern business environment.The event's networking approach was tailored to small businesses and independent professionals, for whom referrals, strategic partnerships and access to industry networks play an important role in business development. Participants exchanged information, discussed their work and explored possible collaborations.“Visibility opens doors, but what professionals do with that visibility matters just as much. The goal is to help people communicate their value, build credibility and develop relationships that can lead to genuine opportunities,” said Gibbons.A Decade Built on ConnectionFire-Up Connect's approach is reflected in its four guiding principles: Build, Promote, Refer and Give. These principles encourage members and participants to establish professional relationships, promote one another's work, make relevant referrals and contribute to the wider business community.The celebration recognized the people and relationships behind the organization's development. As Fire-Up Connect looks ahead, its focus remains on visibility, business relationships and collaboration.Awarding ExcellenceThe presentation of California State Assembly Certificates of Recognition by Christopher M. Ward, Assembly Member of the 78th District, added color and memory to the event. The recognitions acknowledged recipients for contributions and leadership in their respective fields and communities.Recipients and the areas cited included Gianluca Gibbons for Leadership, Communication and Community Empowerment; David Dilin for Excellence in Entertainment and Creative Arts; Sir Kaya Redford for Leadership, Inspiration and Empowerment; Manny Lopez for Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Community Empowerment; Jim McLaughlin for Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Community Engagement;Lorna McFarlane Reed for Leadership, Community Impact and Entrepreneurship; Eric Campbell for Leadership, Innovation and Business Empowerment; Kris Miller for Financial Education, Financial Wellness and Wealth Empowerment; Heather Medina, Architect, AIA, NCARB and LEED AP, for Architecture, Design Innovation and Professional Leadership; and Ivonne Arvizu for Financial Literacy, Credit Education and Community Empowerment.About Fire-Up ConnectFire-Up Connect is a business networking organization established by Marie Antonette Waite, Personal Brand Expert and Entrepreneur. Through curated business experiences and professional platforms, it provides opportunities for entrepreneurs and industry leaders to engage, share expertise and explore commercial and professional interests. Its work is guided by four principles: Build, Promote, Refer and Give.For any inquiries about the event or Fire Up Connect, please contact:

Marie Antonette Waite

Founder & CEO, Fire-Up Connect

+1 951-378-5316

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Fire-Up Live and ServeX 2026 Celebrate a Decade of Fire-Up Connect in San Diego News Provided By Founder & CEO, Fire-Up Connect November 18, 2026, 22:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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