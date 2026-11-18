MENAFN - EIN Presswire) First 35 Helix Guidewire Cases Completed in the US

MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 35 Helix Guidewire joins the 6F 70 NeuGlideTM, 7F 87 NeuGlide+TM and 8F 93 NeuFlexTM Catheters in Piraeus Medical's neurointerventional access portfolio.Piraeus Medical is excited to announce the U.S. launch of the 35 Helix Guidewire, a 0.035" neurovascular guidewire, following FDA clearance. The 35 Helix is built on Piraeus Medical's patent pending Helix construction, which reduces contact area by 58% compared with competitive 0.035" wires."Fundamentally, we believe you cannot learn anything with your mouth open," said Jared Hutar, CEO of Piraeus Medical. "We listen to as many physicians as we can, then build first principles, patent protected solutions to the clinical needs they share. The 35 Helix is the latest result, and the credit belongs to our physician friends and the elite Piraeus team.""In a basilar tip occlusion, the 35 Helix Guidewire delivered a NeuGlide+ catheter and a 6F aspiration catheter through a 7F sheath all the way to the occlusion. We completed the case on that single wire with no exchanges, reaching TICI 3 reperfusion 9 minutes after puncture with 4 minutes of fluoroscopy. The 35 Helix is a game changer," said L. Luciano Ponce Mejia, MD, Robert C. Dawson Endowed Professor of Neuroendovascular Surgery, LSU Neurosurgery.Learn more and view important safety information:Piraeus Medical is creating high quality, uniquely engineered products designed to meet unmet needs in the neurointerventional market.Indications for Use: The 35 Helix Guidewire is intended for general vascular use by a physician to introduce and position catheters or other interventional devices within the neuro and peripheral vasculatures. It is not intended for use in the coronary vasculature. Indications, contraindications, warnings, and instructions for use can be found in the product labeling supplied with each device. For Healthcare Professionals Use Only.Piraeus Medical Customer Service +1 507-782-0184

Piraeus Medical Customer Service

Piraeus Medical

+1 507-782-0184

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Piraeus Medical Announces the US Launch of the 35 Helix Neurovascular Guidewire, With Patent Pending Helix Construction News Provided By Piraeus Medical, Inc. November 18, 2026, 22:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.