Repsol's Net Debt Falls 64% To €2.04 Billion As Cash Flow Rises
Trend 's calculations based on company data show that net debt was 44.4% below the second quarter's €3,667 million and 54.6% (€2.45 billion) below the €4,487 million recorded at the start of the year. Excluding leases, Repsol had a net cash position of €633 million, compared with net debt of €935 million in the second quarter and €2,546 million a year earlier. Gearing fell by 5.1 percentage points to 6.2% from 11.3%.
Cash flow from operations was 82.4% above the second quarter's €1,935 million and 2.8 times the year-earlier figure of €1,267 million. Nine-month cash flow rose 68.8% to €6.50 billion. Working capital absorbed €763 million, compared with €108 million a year earlier.
Free cash flow was €2,893 million, 3.4 times the second quarter's €855 million and the year-earlier figure. It accounted for 82% of cash flow from operations, compared with 67% a year earlier. Nine-month free cash flow reached €4.20 billion, 2.8 times the €1.49 billion recorded a year earlier. Capital expenditures fell 32.7% to €684 million, while divestments dropped to €51 million from €604 million.
Dividends accounted for €601 million, treasury shares for €338 million and dividends to minority shareholders for €174 million during the quarter. Shareholder payouts of €939 million represented 26.6% of cash flow from operations.
Liquidity stood at €11.92 billion, covering short-term gross debt maturities 4.14 times, compared with 5.43 times previously. This implies short-term maturities of about €2.88 billion, compared with €2.20 billion. Cash amounted to €3.93 billion, up 30.8% from the previous quarter.
Compared with December 2025, inventories rose 45.8% to €7.98 billion, receivables increased 49.5%, and payables rose 36.5%, while equity increased 12.1% to €30.97 billion.
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