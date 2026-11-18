MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the OTCQB Venture Market (the“”), operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

The Company's common shares will trade on the OTCQB under the symbol“NDMTF” effective November 18th, 2026. The common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the“ CSE”) under the symbol“NOR” and to be posted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol“M1V0”.

The OTCQB, established in 2010, is a U.S. marketplace for early-stage and developing companies. It is designed to provide improved visibility and greater access to U.S. investors, and it is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an“established public market.”

The Company believes that listing on the OTCQB will improve its visibility with U.S. retail and institutional investors.

The Company has also applied to The Depository Trust Company (“ DTC”) for its common shares to become eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States. The application is currently under review, and DTC eligibility has not yet been approved. There can be no assurance as to whether or when DTC eligibility will be granted.

Jared Suchan, Chief Executive Officer of Northern Discovery, commented:“Listing on the OTCQB is an important step in our growth strategy. It gives U.S. investors a more direct way to follow and trade Northern Discovery as we advance exploration at the Vent Copper and Cibola projects.”

For more information about the OTCQB and its requirements, visit

About Northern Discovery Metals Inc.

Northern Discovery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is exploring for copper at its Vent Copper Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Northern Discovery Metals intends to advance the Vent Copper Project through systematic exploration and evaluation of its mineral potential. It also owns a 100% interest in the Cibola copper-gold project, a road-accessible property covering approximately 3,567 hectares south-southwest of Houston. Exploration at Cibola focuses on evaluating its porphyry copper-gold potential.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jared Suchan

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: (604) 294-3020

Email:...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the expected commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB, the anticipated benefits of the OTCQB listing, including potential improvements in visibility and investor access, the Company's application for DTC eligibility and the timing and outcome of that application, and the Company's exploration plans and objectives. Such forward-looking information is identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "will", "may", "could" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including the assumptions that the Company's common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB as anticipated, that the Company will continue to meet the OTCQB's eligibility and ongoing reporting requirements, and that DTC will review the Company's application in the ordinary course. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks that trading on the OTCQB may not commence as anticipated or at all, that the Company may not continue to meet the OTCQB's requirements, that DTC eligibility may not be granted in a timely manner or at all, that the OTCQB listing may not result in increased visibility, investor interest, risks relating to mineral exploration and development, commodity prices, market conditions, availability of financing, permitting and regulatory matters, environmental and title risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.