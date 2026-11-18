All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. ( TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI ) (“Alamos” or the“Company”) has been notified that Newcastle Capital Partners Inc. (“Newcastle”) has made an unsolicited mini-tender offer to purchase up to 2,500,000, or 0.60%, of the outstanding common shares of Alamos at a price of C$40.00 per share.

Alamos is not associated with Newcastle and does not recommend or endorse acceptance of Newcastle's unsolicited offer. Shareholders are not required to sell their shares to Newcastle.

About Mini-Tender Offers

Securities regulators in Canada and the United States recommend that investors exercise caution with mini-tender offers. Mini-tender offers are designed to avoid the disclosure and procedural requirements applicable to most bids under Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Canadian Securities Administrators ("CSA") and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") have expressed serious concerns about mini-tender offers, including the possibility that investors might tender to such offers without understanding the offer price relative to the actual market price of their securities.

The SEC has indicated that "bidders make mini-tender offers at below-market prices, hoping that they will catch investors off guard if the investors do not compare the offer price to the current market price." The SEC has issued "Tips for Investors" regarding mini-tender offers. The SEC's advisory can be found on its website at: .

Information on the CSA's long-standing guidance on mini-tenders can be found on the Ontario Securities Commission website at: .

Brokers, dealers and other market participants are encouraged to exercise caution and review the letter regarding broker-dealer mini-tender offer dissemination and disclosures on the SEC website at: .

Alamos requests that a copy of this news release be included in any distribution of materials relating to Newcastle's mini-tender offer for Alamos common shares.

According to Newcastle's offer documents, Alamos shareholders who have already tendered their shares can withdraw their shares in certain circumstances, including at any time before the shares have been taken up and paid for under the offer, in accordance with the procedures set forth in the offer documents.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects including the IGD Expansion, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol“AGI”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott K. Parsons

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

(416) 368-9932 x 5439



Khalid Elhaj

Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations

(416) 368-9932 x 5427

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The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.