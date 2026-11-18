MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) (“MKS”), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, was recognized today as one of America's Top Manufacturers by TIME and Statista, Inc.

“It is a tremendous honor for MKS to be recognized as one of America's top manufacturers,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of MKS.“Our strong financial performance reflects our ability to deliver the advanced technologies, products, services, and support our customers need to address their most complex challenges. That success is made possible by our exceptional people and a customer-focused culture built on innovation, collaboration, and excellence. We are proud that TIME has recognized the outstanding achievements of our entire team.”

The list of America's Top Manufacturers for 2027 was determined based on excellence across three critical dimensions: financial performance that drives sustainable growth, innovation capacity that fuels competitiveness, and employment excellence that builds thriving workforces and communities.









America's Top Manufacturers for 2027

About MKS

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world's leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at .

Media Contacts:

Bill Casey

Vice President, Marketing

MKS Inc.

Telephone: +1 (630) 995-6384

Email: ...

Kerry Kelly, Partner

Kekst CNC

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at