MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Teva's Pivot to Growth Strategy, R&D priorities, and expectations remain unchanged; Company initiates search for successor

TEL AVIV, Israel and PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced that Dr. Eric Hughes, Executive Vice President, Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer, has decided to leave Teva and has accepted an offer outside the company. Dr. Hughes will remain with Teva through the coming months to support a seamless transition.

Effective immediately, David Gardiner, MD, Head of Innovative Medicines & Clinical Development, will serve as transition lead for R&D, reporting directly to Teva's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Francis, until a permanent successor is named. Teva is initiating a comprehensive search for a successor beginning immediately.

“Eric has made critical contributions to Teva and to the transformation of our R&D organization,” said Richard Francis, President and CEO of Teva.“He has helped build the pipeline, capabilities, and organization we presented at R&D Day last week and leaves Teva well positioned for its next chapter. Our strategy, priorities and expectations have not changed, and our focus remains on executing against the commitments we have made and continuing the momentum across our innovative pipeline.”

“I am incredibly proud of what our R&D organization accomplished to establish Teva as a truly innovative biopharma company and of the strong team we built,” said Dr. Hughes.“The progress we shared at R&D Day reflects the strength and depth of this organization and the exceptional science we developed together. I am deeply grateful to the entire team for their dedication, talent and partnership. It has been a privilege to lead them.”

Teva's R&D strategy and priorities remain unchanged, and the company remains focused on delivering on the commitments outlined in its November 11th R&D Day, including its ambition to generate $6–7 billion in innovative medicines revenue by 2030.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a global biopharmaceutical company, enabled by a world-class generics business. For over 120 years, Teva's commitment to bettering health has never wavered. From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars, and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients' needs, now and in the future. At Teva, We Are All in for Better Health. To learn more about how, visit .

Teva Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“target,”“may,”“project,”“guidance,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to attract, hire, integrate and retain highly skilled personnel; our ability to become a high-velocity biopharmaceutical company and to achieve the potential revenue growth from innovative medicines; our ability to deliver on the ambitions and targets for the development of our pipeline assets; our ability to achieve the other ambitions and targets discussed in our R&D Day presentation; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize the innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development, and to sustain and focus our portfolio of generic medicines and to execute on our organizational transformation and to achieve expected cost savings; our significant indebtedness, which may limit our ability to incur additional indebtedness, engage in additional transactions or make new investments, and our potential need to raise additional funds in the future, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; our business and operations in general, including: the impact of global geopolitical, economic conditions and other macroeconomic developments and the governmental and societal responses thereto, and our exposure to changes in international trade policies; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2026 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2025, including in the sections captioned“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

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