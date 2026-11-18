(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Ontario, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“ Avante” or the“ Company”), a global provider of technology-enabled security solutions and services, is pleased to announce that the Company will release its Fiscal Second Quarter 2027 financial results for the period ending September 30, 2026, before market open on Monday, November 23, 2026. The Company will host an investor webinar to discuss the results on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 10:30 am EST (8:30 am PCT, Vancouver Time). The call will be hosted by: Emmanuel Mounouchos, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Avante, and Raj Kapoor, CFO of Avante. Webinar Details:

Webinar Registration: Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2026 Time: 10:30 am EST (8:30 am PCT, Vancouver Time) Dial-in: 778-907-2071 (Vancouver local)

647-374-4685 (Toronto local) Confirmation #: 885 2945 3511



Please connect 5 minutes prior to the webinar to ensure time for any software download that may be required.

About Avante Corp.

Avante Corp. is a Toronto-based leading provider of security personnel and technology-enabled security solutions for residential and commercial clients. Avante's mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with a white-glove approach for high-net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods for detecting conditions requiring immediate response. The Company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver superior security services. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to build a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages, and develops industry-leading companies that provide specialized, mission-critical solutions to address the security risks faced by its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker“XX”. For more information, please visit and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Corp.

Emmanuel Mounouchos

CEO, Chairman, and Founder

(416) 923-6984

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Pardeep Sangha

Investor Relations

(604) 572-6392

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.