MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An opportunity to invest in an innovative Brooklyn entertainment destination combining live theatre, nightlife, dining, and a social club, anchored by the stage musical American Psycho.

San Francisco, California, USA, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, the SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate of the premier global financial group US Capital Global, is pleased to present eligible investors with the opportunity to participate in an up to $7.5 million membership unit offering for The Empyrean Club LLC (“The Empyrean Club” or the“Company”), a New York-based entertainment company developing a design-forward, transformative cultural and nightlife destination in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

The Empyrean Club aims to redefine traditional theatre-going by bringing live performances, nightlife, dining, and a membership-based community together under one roof. Located in the heart of Bushwick, Brooklyn's vibrant arts district, the planned 10,300-square-foot venue will offer a distinctive entertainment experience that extends beyond the stage, encouraging guests to dine, socialize, and enjoy live performances throughout the evening.

Designed to accommodate up to 590 guests, the venue will feature a 299-seat main stage, an intimate cabaret, three cocktail bars, and a sushi omakase experience. With an architecture- and design-first approach, nearly 80% of the planned project budget is allocated to creating a distinctive, immersive environment. The Empyrean Club's programming will span theatre, concerts, comedy, dance parties, private events, brand partnerships, and exclusive member experiences, generating multiple revenue opportunities within a single destination.

At the heart of The Empyrean Club's launch strategy is American Psycho, the stage musical adapted by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Duncan Sheik and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa from Bret Easton Ellis's acclaimed novel. The Company holds exclusive New York City rights to present the production, which is planned as the venue's flagship theatrical attraction. The production will be complemented by performances from musicians, comedians, and artists, with programming designed to attract a diverse audience of theatre enthusiasts, nightlife patrons, locals, and tourists.

The project is led by an experienced team of theatrical producers and creative professionals, including Tony Award-winning producer Lucas Katler, whose credits include the acclaimed Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along (starring Daniel Radcliffe); Jesse Singer, a Broadway and London producer who developed and produced American Psycho; and Max Hunter, a New York theatre director and producer specializing in unconventional performance spaces. Hospitality programming will be led by celebrated Chef Ham El-Waylly (Strange Delight; Rising Star Chef Award recipient) and Mixologist John deBary (former Bar Director, Momofuku Restaurant Group).

“The Empyrean Club is an opportunity to rethink what a theatre can be and how audiences experience live entertainment,” said Lucas Katler, Managing Partner of The Empyrean Club.“Our vision is to create a destination where exceptional performances, hospitality, and nightlife converge to create a singular, seamless experience. By bringing together an exciting theatrical program, distinctive architecture and design, and a vibrant social atmosphere, we are creating a space that appeals to both dedicated theatre audiences and a new generation of entertainment seekers.”

The Empyrean Club has secured a 25-year lease for its Bushwick premises, received conditional liquor license approval from the New York State Liquor Authority, and obtained preliminary city permitting clearance. The venue is targeting an opening in late 2027, subject to construction and final approvals.

Just steps from the Jefferson Street subway station, The Empyrean Club is located within one of New York City's established creative and nightlife neighborhoods. Its business model combines ticketed entertainment with food and beverage sales, recurring memberships, private events, sponsorships, and theatrical licensing, extending revenue-generating activity beyond conventional performance hours.

“The Empyrean Club is pursuing a unique opportunity at the intersection of live entertainment, hospitality, and the growing demand for distinctive in-person experiences,” said Charles Towle, CEO of US Capital Global Securities LLC.“With an experienced creative team, exclusive New York City theatrical rights, and a business model designed to generate revenue across multiple entertainment and hospitality offerings, the Company has developed an ambitious vision for its first location. We are pleased to support The Empyrean Club's development and to present this $7.5 million investment opportunity to eligible investors.”

About The Empyrean Club

The Empyrean Club LLC is a New York-based live entertainment company developing a multi-purpose theatre, nightlife, dining, and membership destination in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Led by managing partners Lucas Katler, Jesse Singer, and Max Hunter, the Company aims to create an integrated entertainment experience combining theatrical productions, live music, hospitality, private events, and curated member experiences. Its planned flagship venue will feature the New York City production of American Psycho, alongside a diverse calendar of cultural and entertainment programming. The Company intends to establish a replicable model for potential expansion into other major entertainment markets.

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (“USCGS”) serves as the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global, specializing in facilitating growth-stage investments. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been dedicated to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated investment opportunities. For further details about this investment opportunity, please contact Steven Kennedy, Vice President, at..., or Alex Musumeci, Vice President, at....

Disclaimer: USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold, or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS' Form CRS at .

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The Empyrean Club: $7.5 Million Investment Opportunity in Brooklyn's Next Entertainment Destination

CONTACT: Molly McKee US Capital Global +1 415 889 1010...