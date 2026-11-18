MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company has identified a successor and expects to announce his appointment shortly

MIDLAND, Pa., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Digital Energy, Inc. (“We,”“Big Digital” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq:“BGDE”), a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure, today announced that William Regan will step down as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 4, 2027. Regan will continue serving as Chief Financial Officer until that date to support an orderly handover of the Company's financial reporting and finance operations.

Big Digital management has identified a successor with deep industry expertise and considerable overlap with its development goals. The Company is finalizing the details and expects to announce their appointment shortly. Big Digital does not anticipate any disruption to its financial reporting or operations as a result of the transition.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and management team, I would like to thank Bill for his leadership and contributions to Big Digital during an important period in the Company's development,” said Josh Kilgore, Executive Chairman of Big Digital.“Bill has played a key role in strengthening our finance organization and supporting our capital markets initiatives. We appreciate his commitment to ensuring a seamless transition and wish him continued success.”

About Big Digital Energy, Inc.

Big Digital Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq:“BGDE”) is a U.S.-based technology company that designs, builds, and operates next-generation digital infrastructure platforms. The Company provides services spanning artificial intelligence (“AI”), high-performance computing (“HPC”), digital assets (including Bitcoin mining), and other intensive compute applications. The Company delivers both self-mining operations and colocation/hosting for enterprise customers, with a vertically integrated infrastructure model built for scalability and efficiency. A core part of the Company's strategy is identifying and advancing sites positioned to support high-performance compute with the infrastructure required for long-term deployment. With approximately 169 megawatts of energized capacity and additional capacity under development, the Company is positioning itself as a competitive provider of digital infrastructure solutions to support the demand for AI data centers.

CAUTIONARY LANGUAGE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's leadership transition, the expected appointment of a successor Chief Financial Officer, strategic initiatives, growth objectives, business opportunities, future performance, development activities, financing initiatives, and stockholder value creation. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“project,”“target,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors include, without limitation, the Company's ability to successfully execute its strategic plans, complete an orderly CFO transition, finalize the appointment of and onboard a successor Chief Financial Officer, maintain its Nasdaq listing, obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, continue development of its digital infrastructure platform, execute on AI and HPC opportunities, respond to evolving market conditions and technologies, address changing regulatory requirements affecting digital assets, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, and the other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 13, 2026, and in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

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