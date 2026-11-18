MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company achieves $1.22 million in quarterly revenue and a 55% net profit margin as additional investment offerings are underway on its real-world asset marketplace.

Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primior Holdings Inc. (OTCMKT: PTKN) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, highlighted by significant year-over-year profitability growth, improved operating margins, and continued expansion of the GAIA Marketplace ecosystem.

The Company more than doubled its quarterly net income compared to the same period last year, reflecting improved operational efficiency while continuing to advance its strategy of integrating real estate, private markets, and asset tokenization through a unified digital investment platform.

Q3 2026 Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Gross margin: 74.0%, compared to 69.3% in Q3 2025

Operating income: $674,141, +89.3% YoY

Net income: $674,141, +101.6% YoY

Net profit margin: 55.0%, compared to 30.4% in Q3 2025

Operating expenses: -42.5% YoY Earnings per share (basic and diluted): $0.00015894 +83.1% YoY

GAIA Marketplace Continues to Expand

Primior continues to advance the commercialization of GAIA, its proprietary real-world asset (RWA) tokenization marketplace, with additional investment offerings and new issuer listings currently underway.

With new offerings progressing through the onboarding and listing process, GAIA is positioned to broaden its investment selection beyond its existing offerings and expand its potential revenue opportunities through marketplace fees, tokenization services, and other platform-related activities.

The Company recognized sizable marketplace fee revenue during the third quarter, reflecting continued commercialization of its technology infrastructure.

Building a Scalable Private Markets Ecosystem

While Primior's established real estate operations continue to generate revenue and profitability, the Company remains focused on expanding GAIA as a scalable platform for capital formation and alternative investments.

Management believes that expanding the number and diversity of investment offerings on GAIA is an important component of its long-term growth strategy, creating opportunities to attract additional investors and issuers while diversifying the Company's potential revenue streams.

Through the integration of traditional asset management, private market investments, and blockchain-enabled infrastructure, Primior seeks to establish GAIA as a comprehensive marketplace for accessing and participating in the evolving real-world asset economy.

About Primior Holdings Inc.

Primior Holdings Inc. (OTCMKT: PTKN) advances next-generation financial solutions through GAIA, its proprietary real-world asset tokenization marketplace. The Company combines real estate development, asset management, capital markets expertise, and digital infrastructure to facilitate access to alternative investment opportunities.

Primior is focused on developing an integrated financial ecosystem that connects traditional private markets with emerging blockchain-enabled investment infrastructure.

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Forward-Looking Statements and No Offer Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, including statements regarding GAIA Marketplace, anticipated listings, issuer onboarding, revenue opportunities, market expansion, and the Company's long-term growth strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that anticipated listings or revenue opportunities will materialize. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.





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