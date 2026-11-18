MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The global mutual funds industry is growing at a 5.80% CAGR from 2027 to 2032, with North America accounting for the largest 46.1% market share in 2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global mutual funds market size was valued at USD 74.10 trillion in 2026 and is projected to increase from USD 78.20 trillion in 2027 to USD 103.60 trillion by 2032, at a 5.80% CAGR. Rising retirement savings, digital investment platforms, and lower entry barriers are encouraging broader participation. Demand for low-cost index funds, target-date portfolios, and money market products is also supporting growth, while expanding digital distribution is strengthening access to managed investment products, particularly across Asia-Pacific.Mutual Funds Market Growth DriversRising Preference for Cost-Efficient Investment OptionsInvestors are showing stronger interest in low-cost index funds as affordability and transparency become more important in fund selection. The growing preference for passive strategies is encouraging asset managers to enhance product offerings, simplify distribution, and review fee structures. This shift is also increasing competition for traditional active funds, particularly as investors gain easier access to diversified investment products through digital platforms.Retirement Plans Support Long-Term Mutual Fund DemandEmployer-sponsored retirement plans and tax-advantaged accounts continue to provide a stable channel for mutual fund investments. Regular contributions help reduce reliance on short-term market movements while supporting long-term wealth accumulation. Fund managers are also expanding target-date portfolios, retirement-focused products, and plan administration services to strengthen relationships with retirement investors and capture sustained demand.Growing Preference for Liquidity and Short-Term ReturnsMoney market funds are gaining attention as investors and institutions seek liquid options that can provide competitive short-term returns. Their use for cash management and liquidity planning is supporting demand across retail and institutional segments. At the same time, fund managers are strengthening liquidity management practices to handle sudden withdrawals and maintain stability during periods of market volatility.Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says,“Mutual fund demand continues to reflect evolving preferences around cost, liquidity, and long-term savings. Mordor Intelligence's structured research approach combines market data and observable industry trends to provide decision-makers with a consistent basis for assessing market developments and opportunities.”Recent Developments in the Mutual Fund IndustrySEBI approves net settlement for mutual fund trades: In November 2026, SEBI approved net settlement of cash-market trades for mutual fund schemes, aimed at reducing funding requirements and improving operational efficiency.Global mutual fund flows remain mixed: U.S. mutual fund assets stood at USD 32.70 trillion in September 2026, while long-term funds experienced net outflows during the month, highlighting changing investor allocation preferences.Global Mutual Funds Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Fund TypeoEquity Mutual FundsoBond / Fixed-Income Mutual FundsoMoney Market Mutual FundsoHybrid and Multi-Asset Mutual FundsoOther Mutual Funds (Real Estate, Commodity, Alternative, Guaranteed/Protected, etc.)By Investor TypeoRetail InvestorsoInstitutional InvestorsBy Management StyleoActive ManagementoPassive / Index ManagementBy Distribution ChanneloBanks and Bank-Affiliated DistributorsoFinancial Advisors, Wealth Managers and Independent IntermediariesoSecurities Firms and Broker-DealersoOnline Platforms, Direct-to-Consumer and Robo-AdvisorsoDirect-to-Investor SalesoOther / Unclassified ChannelsBy GeographyoNorth AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicooSouth AmericaBrazilArgentinaRest of South AmericaoEuropeUnited KingdomGermanyFranceItalySpainRest of EuropeoAsia-PacificChinaJapanIndiaSouth KoreaAustraliaIndonesiaThailandMalaysiaSingaporeVietnamRest of Asia-PacificoMiddle East and AfricaSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab EmiratesTurkeySouth AfricaEgyptRest of Middle East and AfricaThe Mutual Fund Market Report is also available in the following languages:.Japanese:.French:.German:.Spanish:.Portuguese:Regional Outlook for Mutual Funds IndustryAsia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the mutual funds market through the forecast period. India has combined rising household wealth with systematic investment plans and an expanding distributor base, supporting strong growth in mutual fund adoption. China's large and expanding fund industry further strengthens the region's position, while Singapore's strong adoption of digital wealth tools demonstrates how markets across Asia-Pacific can transition rapidly from basic access to digital advice and managed portfolios.Europe remained a major fund center, supported by a well-established investment ecosystem and a strong base of regulated funds. The European Union continued to strengthen sustainability and liquidity requirements, increasing the need for clear product disclosures and resilient fund operations. The European Securities and Markets Authority also identified liquidity management and fund suspension powers as key supervisory priorities. South America, the Middle East, and Africa remained smaller but developing regions, where broader financial access and institutional investment mandates could support future fund adoption.North America remained a leading region in the mutual funds market, supported by deep capital markets, employer-sponsored retirement plans, large asset managers, and widespread use of investment advice. The United States continued to support the region's strong position through its mature mutual fund industry and broad participation from retail investors and institutional investors. Canada also experienced growing adoption of money market funds, reflecting increasing demand for liquid and relatively lower-risk investment options.Mutual Funds Market Competitive LandscapeThe report describes the competitive landscape of the mutual funds market as concentrated among the largest global managers, while remaining competitive across a wide range of specialist strategies. Scale allows major providers to spread technology, compliance, and distribution costs across extensive product portfolios. Vanguard, Fidelity, BlackRock, and other large managers benefit from direct investor relationships, advisor platforms, and retirement-plan coverage. Smaller managers typically compete through specialist investment capabilities, focused client service, or differentiated product design.Global Mutual Funds Market Key Companies:.BlackRock, Inc..The Vanguard Group, Inc..Fidelity Investments.State Street Investment Management.J.P. Morgan Asset Management.Capital Group.Amundi.UBS Asset Management.DWS Group.Invesco Ltd..Franklin Templeton.Goldman Sachs Asset Management.PIMCO.T. Rowe Price Group, Inc..Morgan Stanley Investment Management.BNP Paribas Asset Management.Northern Trust Asset Management.Legal & General Asset Management.Allianz Global Investors.Schroders plcDiscover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the mutual funds market:Explore More Industry Research by Mordor IntelligenceUnited States Mutual Fund Market Size: The United States mutual fund market size in terms of assets under management is expected to increase from USD 30.09 trillion in 2025 to USD 31.82 trillion in 2026 and reach USD 42.12 trillion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.76% during 2026–2031. Household adoption continues to set the pace for the United States mutual fund market, with broad participation among United States households holding mutual fund or registered investment company shares.India Mutual Fund Market Growth: The India mutual fund market size is estimated at USD 0.91 trillion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 1.27 trillion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.86% during 2026–2031. The expansion path reflects a normalization from the strong gains recorded through 2025, as mark-to-market effects fade and fund flows settle into more disciplined patterns supported by recurring contributions rather than one-off lump-sum investments.Read more:China Mutual Fund Market Share: The China mutual fund market is segmented by fund type, including equity, bond, hybrid, and other funds; by investor type, including retail and institutional investors; by management style, including active and passive management; and by distribution channel, including online trading platforms, banks, securities firms, and other channels. The market forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD).Asia-Pacific Mutual Fund Market Analysis: The Asia-Pacific mutual fund market is moderately fragmented, with several leading asset managers holding substantial shares of regional assets under management. This structure creates opportunities for consolidation as well as niche market specialization. Market concentration varies across countries and product segments, with domestic players such as China Asset Management and HDFC Asset Management benefiting from local market expertise and established distribution networks. Know more:United Kingdom Mutual Fund Market Trends: The United Kingdom mutual fund market size is expected to grow from USD 14.13 trillion in 2025 to USD 14.86 trillion in 2026 and reach USD 19.13 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.16% during 2026–2031. Robust pension reform, technology-driven distribution, and regulatory modernization are supporting the market's growth trajectory. For more details:About Mordor IntelligenceMordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Workhonoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:...

Jignesh Thakkar

Mordor Intelligence Private Limited

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Mutual Funds Market Forecast 2027-2032: USD 103.60 Trillion as Equity MFs Lead Global Assets, Says Mordor Intelligence News Provided By MI Intelligence INC November 18, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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