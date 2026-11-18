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Matthew Jackson, General Manager at Peanut Productions attending ITB Asia 2026

The Exhibition Floor at ITB Asia 2026

General Manager Matthew Jackson returns from ITB Asia 2026 saying the teams who run events and the teams who buy them are working from different scorecards.

- Matthew Jackson, General Manager, Peanut Productions

MELBOURNE & SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The teams who run business events and the teams who buy them are increasingly judging success by different measures, according to Peanut Productions General Manager Matthew Jackson, who returned from ITB Asia 2026 and MICE Show Asia in Singapore last month.

Cvent's 2026 Global Planner Sourcing Report found 63% of planners now cite attendee engagement among their top success metrics, a clear shift away from cost.

But the 2026/2027 ICEN Annual Benchmarking Report shows how wide the gap remains. While 79% of corporate event professionals rate their senior stakeholders' belief in the strategic value of events at 4 or 5 out of 5, only 13% find event budgets easy to approve, and 85% rate budget pressure and cost scrutiny as a significant challenge for the next 12 months.

"Engagement is the real measure of an event's return," said Jackson. "But almost everything now goes through procurement, and procurement's measuring stick is dollars and cents. So the people buying an event and the people putting it on are often working to different objectives. Bringing those two together is one of the biggest challenges our industry has."

Easy to measure isn't the same as valuable

One session at the conference summed up the problem in a line: easy to measure is not the same as valuable. Cost is simple to compare. What an event builds, in trust, connection and a sense of belonging, takes more work to see, even though 81% of event marketers and planners say audience trust in their brand has increased after an in-person event, according to Cvent's Trust Gap Report.

The ICEN report found 83% of corporate event teams measure registrations or attendance, but only 34% attribute revenue to their events. "We can't measure the ROI" is the objection they hear most often. In Asia, Cvent's Event Industry Report 2026 found event success is still judged first on attendance and cost containment, ahead of revenue, attendee satisfaction and brand awareness.

The pressure is growing as AI takes on more of the first pass in planning and sourcing, with 82% of organisations in Asia already using AI in their events, according to the same report. Software compares what it can read: rates, capacity and facts.

"The challenge for our industry is creating something that gets through that first pass and still holds on to what makes an event worth attending, which is real, human connection," said Jackson. "AI is good at narrowing down options. It can't tell you who will make your people feel something."

What engagement looks like

Attendees want to feel an event for themselves: the production, the business behind it and the colleagues around them. When that connection is real, it lasts beyond the day.

7-Eleven's Shaping Our Future national conference at MCEC in May 2026 brought together more than 1,800 delegates and recorded 95% delegate satisfaction and 95% sponsor and partner satisfaction. In the months that followed, a series of state-based events brought 7-Eleven's teams back together, with attendance reaching 95% at one location. One milestone event became a run of moments that teams across the country could keep engaging with.

"The more that's automated, the more people value connection that feels real," said Jackson. "The events that deliver are the ones designed around how people connect with each other."

Bringing both sides to the same table

Business events are a large and growing industry. Globally, they contributed US$1.8 trillion to GDP in 2025, and direct spending was 12.2% above 2019 levels, according to the Events Industry Council and Oxford Economics. But budgets are tight. In Australia and New Zealand, 65% of planners say budget constraints have had the greatest influence on how and where events are planned, according to research by Saxton and ThinkerTank. That makes the gap between how events are bought and how they are judged harder to ignore.

Speakers in Singapore offered a practical starting point. A panel of leaders from BCD Meetings and Events, Encore and Motion: For Impact agreed that service excellence is now the baseline, and that return starts with the client's own objectives. Another session's advice was to ask what return the organisation wants measured, and to make sure the right person is the one who answers.

"The demand is there, but every dollar is being watched," said Jackson. "For any organisation planning events next year, the conversation should start with what success looks like, and the people running the event and the people buying it should both be in the room when it does."

About Peanut Productions

Events that Connect. Engage. Inspire.

Peanut Productions is a multi-award-winning, Australian-owned event management and experiential agency founded in 2011. We work as a collaborative extension of our clients' teams, taking on the full weight of a project: strategy, creative, technical production, design and delivery, all in-house, end to end. From corporate conferences and awards ceremonies to brand activations and national roadshows, we deliver everything from intimate executive events to large-scale nationwide experiences for clients across corporate, automotive, luxury, FMCG and enterprise tech, operating nationally and internationally from our Melbourne and Sydney offices. "Events that Connect. Engage. Inspire." isn't just a tagline, it's how we approach every brief.

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