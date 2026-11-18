AI Advantage Live 2026 | Hosted by Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi

The free AI Advantage LIVE virtual event on December 12 focuses on AI built around the person, rather than adding more tools to an already full week.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For many people, AI has quietly become one more thing to manage. New tools launch every week, and the pressure to keep up has created what many now call AI fatigue. Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi will take on that problem directly at the free AI Advantage LIVE virtual event on Saturday, December 12, 2026.-- A Pattern Behind the Fatigue --Through their AI education programs, Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi have heard from tens of thousands of people about what AI has and hasn't done for them. When they ask live audiences to raise a hand if AI has truly changed their life, made them more money, or become a working part of their business, very few hands go up.According to Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi, the problem is rarely the technology itself. Most people were handed AI one tool at a time, with no plan for how it fits into their life, so the AI never learns who they are, what they want, or how they work."If AI isn't giving you time and results, it's just another job," said Dean Graziosi. "People aren't tired of AI because it doesn't work. They're tired because they've been doing it alone, with a new tool every week and no system tying it together. That's what we're going to change at AI Advantage LIVE."-- A Different Approach --Rather than introducing more tools, the AI Advantage LIVE virtual event will show attendees what changes when AI is built around a person's own goals, voice, and business. Igor Pogany, Head of AI Education at AI Advantage, and entrepreneur Molly Mahoney will join Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi to show how they use AI in their own lives and work, and to help attendees start building something of their own before the day ends."The people getting the most from AI aren't using more tools than everyone else," said Igor Pogany. "They're using AI that actually knows them. Once people see that difference, the overwhelm starts to fade."The lineup also includes Kari Keating, head of social media at AI Advantage, who will share how she uses AI every day to grow the brand's reach in less time than ever, and a special message from leadership expert John C. Maxwell.-- What Attendees Will Discover --At the AI Advantage LIVE virtual event, Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi will be joined by Igor Pogany, Head of AI Education at AI Advantage, and entrepreneur Molly Mahoney. Over about five hours, attendees will:- Discover the three ingredients every successful person has relied on, long before AI existed- See why most people get little back from AI, and what the people getting results do differently- Watch how Igor Pogany and Molly Mahoney use AI in their own lives and businesses- Hear real stories of ordinary people using AI to do extraordinary thingsStart building the first piece of their own system, and leave knowing exactly what to do next-- Event Details --The AI Advantage LIVE virtual event takes place Saturday, December 12, 2026, beginning at 9AM PT and running approximately five hours. Attendance is free, and the event streams online so people can join from anywhere in the world. Registration is now open.-- Meet Your Hosts ---- About Tony Robbins --Tony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world's leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Tony Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers, and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.-- About Dean Graziosi --Dean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, investor and co-founder of Mastermind and AI Advantage alongside Tony Robbins. For more than four decades Dean Graziosi has helped entrepreneurs in more than 150 countries turn their knowledge and experience into thriving businesses through his books, live events, online programs and community. He has founded, invested in or helped build more than 15 companies, and the frameworks and launches he has developed have generated more than $2 billion in sales.-- About Igor Pogany --Igor Pogany is one of the Heads of AI Education at AI Advantage and one of the most trusted voices in practical AI, known for making complex technology simple enough for anyone to use. Raised across multiple countries in Europe and fluent in three languages, Igor Pogany has spent his life breaking down unfamiliar systems into clear, simple steps. Since 2022 he has helped thousands of entrepreneurs and professionals use AI to get time back and get more done, and his teaching is woven throughout The AI Advantage by Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi.-- About Molly Mahoney --Molly Mahoney is one of the Heads of AI Education at AI Advantage, founder of The Prepared Performer and an entrepreneur, AI educator and digital marketing expert. A former theater performer with no business background, Molly Mahoney built a business that generated $2.2 million in a single year, starting on her own. Today she helps business owners use AI and modern marketing to grow their audiences, create content faster and build thriving businesses without ever losing their own voice.

Kari Keating

AI Advantage

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As AI Fatigue Grows, Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi Take a Different Approach at AI Advantage LIVE News Provided By mastermind November 18, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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