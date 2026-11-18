Magnolia Acquisitions CEO Cooper Brown shares insights during a breakout session. Coaching and practice help the Knoxville team build confidence talking with new people.

In an anonymous survey of the Knoxville sales consulting firm's team, 12 of 15 now feel very comfortable talking to strangers, up from 2 when they joined.

- Cooper BrownKNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most people don't notice their own growth until someone else does. For one Magnolia Acquisitions team member, it was "when my friends outside of work started telling me how much more confident I was."That answer came from an anonymous survey Magnolia Acquisitions, a Knoxville-based sales consulting firm specializing in customer acquisition and direct marketing, ran with its own team from November 11 to November 17, 2026. Fifteen team members responded, and their answers follow the same arc: people walk in nervous, and a few months later, they aren't.Day OneStarting a conversation with a stranger is the part of the job most new team members worry about. When they joined, only 2 of the 15 respondents said they were very comfortable doing it. Five said they were somewhat uncomfortable.That didn't last. Today, 12 of 15 say they're very comfortable, including all five who started out uneasy. Most of them got there quickly, too. Ten of the 15 have been with the company for less than six months.Learning to Hear "No"Asked which skills they've built the most, 10 of 15 named the same one: handling a "no" without taking it personally. That one tends to unlock the rest. Once a "no" stops stinging, the next conversation is easier to start, and confidence builds from there. Starting conversations and confidence were the next most common answers.The team gave most of the credit to repetition. Eleven respondents named practice and repetition as what helped them grow the most, and nine named mentorship and coaching. At Magnolia Acquisitions, training runs five days a week, and every team member sits down for one-on-one coaching every two weeks. Another team member described where it showed up: "being out in public and realizing I was able to talk to strangers a lot easier than I used to be able to.""A lot of people who join us are nervous about talking to someone they've never met. Seeing 12 of 15 say they're now very comfortable doing it tells me our coaching is working. That kind of confidence stays with you for the rest of your career, whatever you go on to do," said Cooper Brown, CEO of Magnolia Acquisitions.Skills That Go With YouNone of these skills belong to one job. Someone who can hear "no," stay calm, and start the next conversation will use that anywhere. The team said as much when asked which skill they'll carry for the rest of their careers. One pointed to "being able to get people to trust me just by having a genuine conversation with them." Another named "goal setting for the week. It keeps me on track." Magnolia Acquisitions builds those habits with daily training, regular coaching, and a lot of practice, and the survey shows team members feel the difference within their first few months, sometimes before they notice it themselves.People ready to build the same confidence can explore open positions on the Magnolia Acquisitions careers page.About Magnolia AcquisitionsMagnolia Acquisitions is a Knoxville, Tennessee-based sales consulting firm specializing in customer acquisition, sales, and direct marketing strategies. Founded in 2022, the company focuses on helping brands build meaningful customer relationships through face-to-face engagement while fostering leadership development and professional growth within its team. Magnolia Acquisitions is committed to professionalism, accountability, and long-term relationship building through ethical and performance-driven business practices.

Cooper Brown

Magnolia Acquisitions

+1 865-282-4964

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Magnolia Acquisitions Team Survey Shows How New Team Members Go From Nervous to Confident News Provided By Magnolia Acquisitions November 18, 2026, 22:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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