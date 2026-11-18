Houston plastic surgeon Dr. Sam Sukkar.

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The Clinic for Plastic Surgery brings fat removal and subcutaneous tissue contraction into one personalized treatment plan for selected patients.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sam M. Sukkar, MD, FACS, has added the AYON Body Contouring System with Renuvion to the surgical options at The Clinic for Plastic Surgery in Houston. This technology lets Dr. Sukkar remove targeted fat and, when needed, tighten loose tissue under the skin during the same body-contouring procedure.For patients, this difference matters. Removing stubborn fat can improve body shape, but sometimes the skin above does not adjust as expected, especially after weight changes or pregnancy. AYON and Renuvion help Dr. Sukkar plan for both the amount of fat removed and how the tissue adapts to the new shape. This combination is for carefully chosen patients and does not replace surgery that removes large amounts of excess skin.Two Steps in One Surgical PlanAYON combines several steps of liposuction into one system. Its ultrasound and power-assisted features help prepare and remove fat under the skin, while its other functions support the surgery. Dr. Sukkar can adjust the approach to fit the tissue and shape of each area treated.After removing the planned amount of fat, Dr. Sukkar may use Renuvion to apply helium plasma and radiofrequency energy under the skin. This energy helps tighten and firm the tissue beneath the skin. The Renuvion APR handpiece is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for coagulation of subcutaneous soft tissues following liposuction for aesthetic body contouring.These devices address related but different issues. Liposuction changes how much fat is present and where it is located. Renuvion treats loose tissue after fat is removed. Neither device alone shapes the final result. Dr. Sukkar's surgical judgment is important in deciding where to remove fat, where to keep it for a smooth look, and whether tightening the tissue will help.Who May BenefitThis combined approach may be an option when both stubborn fat and mild to moderate loose tissue are found in the same area. Dr. Sukkar may look at areas like the abdomen, flanks, back, bra-roll region, upper arms, and thighs. Each treatment is tailored to the patient, considering the amount of fat, skin quality, body shape, medical history, and personal goals.This option may be helpful for someone who has a steady weight but still notices fullness and some loose skin in a certain area. For others, liposuction alone might be enough. If the skin hangs in a large fold or if separated abdominal muscles affect the shape, a tummy tuck, arm lift, or another procedure to remove skin may be better. Renuvion tightens tissue under the skin but does not remove extra skin or fix muscle separation.It can be hard to tell the difference just by looking at a photo or picking a device name online. In a consultation, Dr. Sukkar examines the area in person and explains which tissue affects the shape a patient wants to change. Patients can then consider the expected results, incision type, recovery, and limits of each option.What Patients Can ExpectAYON with Renuvion is a surgery done with anesthesia and small incisions. Like any liposuction, patients can expect some swelling, bruising, and time to recover. How long recovery takes and when results show depend on the areas treated and how much work is done. Tissue quality and how each person heals also play a role.Dr. Sukkar goes over the treatment area, anesthesia plan, recovery steps, and surgical risks before a patient decides to move forward. Someone wanting a small change may need a different plan than someone looking for a bigger transformation. The consultation is where these goals turn into a specific surgical plan, including whether Renuvion is needed.How nearby areas relate to each other often affects whether the body shape looks balanced. For example, removing fat from the flank changes how the waist connects to the back and hip. Dr. Sukkar plans these transitions and considers the skin quality that will cover them. AYON and Renuvion give him more options when both fat and loose tissue are present.If you are interested in AYON and Renuvion body contouring, you can learn more at drsukkar/body/ayon-renuvion-body-contouring/ or schedule a consultation with The Clinic for Plastic Surgery by calling (281) 940-1535.About The Clinic for Plastic SurgeryThe Clinic for Plastic Surgery is a Houston practice led by Sam M. Sukkar, MD, FACS. Dr. Sukkar provides aesthetic surgery of the body, breast, and face, with treatment plans developed through an individual consultation and examination. The practice is located at 14018 Aesthetic Circle, Houston, TX 77062. To learn more or request an appointment, visit drsukkar or call (281) 940-1535.

Dr. Sam Sukkar

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Houston Plastic Surgeon Dr. Sam Sukkar Adds AYON and Renuvion for Surgical Body Contouring News Provided By The Clinic for Plastic Surgery November 18, 2026, 22:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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