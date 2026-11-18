India Elect To Bowl First In Wellington Opener Against New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], November 19 (ANI): Team India won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in the opening Test of the two-match series at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday. India have made some major changes to their playing combination, with Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj featuring in the playing XI. Washington Sundar has been included as the spin-bowling all-rounder. Seamers Mohammed Siraj and Gurnoor Brar have been left out of the playing XI, while veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also not been preferred for the opening encounter.

The decision to field first means India will look to make early inroads into the New Zealand batting line-up at the Basin Reserve. After winning the toss, Gill said the team opted to bowl first after observing that the wicket offered more assistance initially compared to the conditions expected on the second day. "Yeah, definitely we've seen there's a bit more initially in the wicket as compared to the second innings. So if we were able to exploit that," Gill said after winning the toss.

Speaking about India's preparations following the ODI series, the captain said the players had enjoyed a productive build-up with several practice sessions and were eager to begin the Test series. "Pretty good, you know. We had good five, six practice sessions and everyone is very excited and ready to go," he said. Gill also confirmed India's playing combination, revealing that the visitors would go with four specialist fast bowlers alongside Washington Sundar as the spinning all-rounder.

"They're both playing. We are going with four seamers with Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Prasidh and Bumrah, with Washington as the spinning all-rounder," he said, confirming the inclusion of Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant. The India skipper acknowledged that finalising the playing XI had been a difficult task, particularly with several fast bowlers performing well. Mohammed Siraj and Gurnoor Brar were among those left out despite their performances in the ODI series. "Quite tough, you know. We were contemplating for the past week which combination to, you know, go with because all of our fast bowlers have been doing really well. You know, very difficult for Siraj and Gurnoor for both of them to miss out, you know," Gill said.

He further acknowledged Siraj's contribution, noting his performance in the ODI series, before expressing confidence in the four pacers selected for the Test. "They did decently well in the ODI series. Siraj and Gurnoor obviously, you know, were man of the series there. So it was a hard decision for us. But hopefully, you know, all the fast bowlers that we picked, they should be able to do the job for us," he added. Reflecting on India's previous Test series in New Zealand, Gill stressed the importance of winning crucial moments during a match, warning that a team could quickly find itself in a difficult position even when the game appeared evenly balanced.

"I think it's very important to win some of the crucial moments in the game, you know. It might look like there's nothing much happening in the game. And then all of a sudden, you know, two, three wickets down. You know, suddenly too much behind in the game. So to be able to win those important moments, you know, that is very crucial for us," Gill said.