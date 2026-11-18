Zelenskyy to Get Briefing on Trump Talks With Putin and Xi in China

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 19 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (local time) said that American envoys would brief his country's negotiating team in Berlin on US President Donald Trump's discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the scheduled trilateral talks in China today (November 19). In a video message shared on X, he added that Ukraine would also receive updates from its partners who are currently in China.

"The American envoys said that in Berlin, during our meetings tomorrow, they would give us a debrief on the talks the American President is currently holding in China. We will also be hearing from our partners currently in China," Zelenskyy said. The American envoys said that in Berlin, during our meetings tomorrow, they would give us a debrief on the talks the American President is currently holding in China. We will also be hearing from our partners currently in China. We and the Europeans have a clear, shared position: issues concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine's participation, and issues concerning Europe must be decided with Europe's participation. This is the only approach there can ever be. Thank you to everyone who is helping and who is pushing for a strong agenda to bring this war to an end. - Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 18, 2026

Emphasising that Ukraine and European countries must have a say in decisions concerning their respective interests, Zelenskyy said, "We and the Europeans have a clear, shared position: issues concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine's participation, and issues concerning Europe must be decided with Europe's participation. This is the only approach there can ever be." He added, "Thank you to everyone who is helping and who is pushing for a strong agenda to bring this war to an end."

The developments come as Trump met his Chinese and Russian counterparts in China, where the Russia-Ukraine war is expected to feature in discussions. At the same time, the 'Coalition of the Willing' is holding a meeting in Berlin to discuss the conflict. According to a US official, Trump is scheduled to hold a one-on-one meeting with Putin in Shenzhen.

Zelenskyy also met with UkraineHouse DC Board Chair Oksana Markarova and discussed Ukraine's reconstruction, economic resilience and opportunities for cooperation with American and European businesses. In a separate post on X, Zelenskyy said the discussions focused on investments and business innovation, which he described as key areas requiring active cooperation with businesses from the United States and Europe.

"I met with Oksana Markarova. We discussed Ukraine's reconstruction and economic resilience through investment and business innovation. These are areas we need to actively work on together with American and European businesses right now," he said. He further said Ukraine was maintaining communication with the United States at various levels and had outlined tasks for the coming months, along with important events where Ukraine needed to remain at the forefront.

"We are maintaining communication with the United States at various levels. We outlined tasks in these areas for the coming months, as well as important events where Ukraine needs to be front and center. It will be a busy period," Zelenskyy said. "It is important that all our foreign policy engagement continues to be as substantive as possible. I thank Oksana for her active work," he added.

Earlier, Trump received a warm welcome upon his arrival in the Chinese city, with both Putin and Xi greeting him, in a departure from normal protocol. The three leaders are also expected to hold joint discussions today. CNN reported that the Trump-Putin bilateral meeting would take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The anticipated trilateral engagement involving Trump, Putin and Xi is expected to cover nuclear disarmament, the ongoing conflict involving Iran, global trade and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier on Wednesday (local time), Xi and Putin held bilateral discussions in Shenzhen ahead of Trump's arrival for the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. During their meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed the stability of China-Russia relations and their commitment to advancing a multipolar world order amid international uncertainties. (ANI)