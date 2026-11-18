MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: MRM) (the“Company”) today announced that on November 13, 2026, it received a notice (the“Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) because the Company had not filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the“Annual Report”) within the extension period previously granted by Nasdaq and therefore had not regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

As previously disclosed, Nasdaq notified the Company on May 26, 2026, that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it had not timely filed the Annual Report. Nasdaq subsequently granted the Company an extension to regain compliance. The Company did not file the Annual Report within that extension period. The Notice stated that unless the Company requests an appeal of the delisting determination, trading of the Company's American Depositary Shares will be subject to suspension and delisting from Nasdaq at the opening of business on November 24, 2026.

On November 18, 2026, the Company timely submitted a request for a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the“Panel”) to appeal the determination. Under the applicable Nasdaq rules, the hearing request automatically stays any suspension of trading in the Company's American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) for 15 days from the date of the request. The Notice also stated that when the Company requests a hearing, it may also request a stay of the suspension pending the hearing. The Company has requested an extended stay of any trading suspension pending completion of the hearing process.

The Company filed the Annual Report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 18, 2026. The Company has presented the filing of the Annual Report to Nasdaq in support of its appeal and request for continued listing. There can be no assurance that Nasdaq will determine that the filing resolves the Company's periodic reporting deficiency or results in the cancelation of a hearing, that the Panel will grant any further stay of suspension or the Company's request for continued listing, or that the Company will regain or maintain compliance with all applicable Nasdaq continued listing requirements.

The Notice relates to the Company's periodic reporting deficiency. Separately, as previously disclosed, on October 6, 2026, the Company received a notice that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Nasdaq provided the Company until April 5, 2027, to regain compliance with that requirement. Filing the Annual Report does not resolve this separate minimum bid price deficiency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's appeal of the determination, any further stay of trading suspension, continued listing of the Company's ADSs, and the Company's ability to regain or maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including Nasdaq's response in light of the filing of the Annual Report, the outcome of any hearing process, the Panel's exercise of discretion, the Company's ability to satisfy applicable listing requirements, and the other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

About MEDIROM Group

MEDIROM Group operates approximately 281 wellness salons under the“Re.Ra.Ku®” brand nationwide. Since 2015, we have expanded into HealthTech, offering on-demand training apps like Lav® for specific health guidance and lifestyle improvement programs. In 2020, we started manufacturing the 24/7 recharge-free smart tracker“MOTHER Bracelet®,” which is now used in REMONY, our remote monitoring system for various industries including caregiving, transportation, construction, and manufacturing.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

NASDAQ Symbol: MRM

Tradepia Odaiba, 2-3-1 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

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