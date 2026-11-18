MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Atlas Hotel is expanding what a Boston meeting can be. The 246-room boutique hotel opened in early 2026 at the gateway of the Enterprise Research Campus on 40 Western Avenue, bringing a new gathering place to Allston and Cambridge. For 2027, The Atlas is introducing a suite of meetings and events capabilities that further connect the hotel spaces with the dynamic surrounding campus. Planners coming to Boston now have something never before offered in the city: a full campus for gathering, perfect proximity to city centers, exceptional value, and immersive experiences built inside the city's most forward-looking district.

Built for how groups will meet in 2027

Planners head into 2027 balancing strong meetings demand with an optimistic and strategic approach, evaluating the dates, hotel, meeting space, location and experience altogether. Amex GBT's 2027 Global Meetings and Events Forecast found 93% of meetings professionals are optimistic about 2027, with cost now the top venue-selection factor and North American planners favoring meetings closer to home and boutique venues over traditional hotels.

The Atlas offers all of those settings at a single address. One booking gives groups a boutique hotel, a chef-driven restaurant, a design-forward lobby, outdoor campus space and a network of connected intellectual hubs and cultural spaces to explore.

Key Facts



The Atlas Hotel is a 246-room property at 40 Western Avenue in Allston, situated on Harvard's Enterprise Research Campus between Boston and Cambridge.

The hotel's 6th Floor features five flexible meeting spaces, with more than 1,500 square feet of indoor meeting space and a 3,350-square-foot outdoor terrace.

Guestroom suites, including the Atlas Suite and Terrace Suite, are available for private gatherings and executive entertaining.

Through its partnership with neighboring One Milestone, The Atlas can accommodate larger-scale programs for up to 250 guests across more than 5,000 square feet of event space. The property is located 0.1 miles from Harvard Business School, with convenient access to Cambridge, Boston-area universities and the city's major business and cultural destinations.

Spaces for every group size

The Atlas organizes its meetings program around five ways to gather, so a planner can scale from a 6-person executive session to a 250-person keynote without changing hotel partners.“Planners tell us they want one partner who can handle the meeting, the dinner and the room block, in a place their team actually wants to be,” says Director of Sales and Marketing, Robyn Hayes.“The Atlas puts all of that a short walk from Harvard and minutes from the rest of Boston, so a group can focus on the work and still feel the city."

The 6th Floor: meetings, offsites and breakouts. The hotel's dedicated meeting level offers natural light, flexible layouts and a full suite of technology for 50 to 100 guests. Spaces include:



Meridian Room: 835 sq ft, capacity 66. Best for board meetings, trainings, presentations

Periscope Room: 682 sq ft, capacity 48. Best for workshops, team huddles

Meridian East / Meridian West: 412 / 423 sq ft, capacity 30 each. Best for breakouts, interviews, small sessions

Reception Foyer: 478 sq ft, capacity 35. Best for pre-function, coffee breaks, registration Outlook Terrace: 3,350 sq ft, up to 120. Best for open-air receptions, seasonal breakouts

En-suite private events and private dining. The Atlas Suite and Terrace Suite host private dinners, client receptions, executive hospitality and milestone celebrations in a residential setting. Planners can pair a suite buyout with a room block for VIPs or a leadership team.

One Milestone: larger meetings and conferences. Through The Atlas, groups can book One Milestone, an innovation campus and event destination moments from the hotel, with more than 5,000 square feet for 50 to 250 guests. The Atlas provides accommodations and hospitality support for attendees.



The Landing: 1,500 sq ft amphitheater-style venue for up to 250, with a 28-foot projection screen, built-in AV and livestream capability

The Conservatory: 2,000 sq ft lounge plus a 450 sq ft terrace for up to 64, with floor-to-ceiling windows and integrated AV

The Boardroom: 1,300 sq ft for up to 50, for strategy sessions, client meetings and leadership retreats

The Capsule: private meeting room for 6 with Zoom/Teams capability, ideal as a green room The Pod: private workspace for 2 for confidential calls or speaker staging

Group room blocks for the David Rubenstein Treehouse. The Atlas offers its best available rate to attendees of events at Harvard's David Rubenstein Treehouse, located next door, and accepts inquiries about group rates for affiliated events.

Private dining and restaurant buyouts at Ama at The Atlas and Foxglove Terrace. The hotel's two restaurant and bar venues add signature dining and a rooftop setting to any program. Both are operated by Pearl & Law Hospitality, and their events team books private dining and buyouts directly.



Ama at The Atlas Foxglove Terrace is the 16th-floor rooftop bar with panoramic views of Cambridge, Allston and downtown Boston. It is available for semi-private reservations or full buyouts for up to 175 guests, suited to welcome receptions, networking events, holiday parties and closing-night celebrations.

Planners can request a private dining proposal for either venue. A group can stay, meet, dine and celebrate under one roof, for example a 6th Floor session, dinner at Ama and a reception on Foxglove Terrace.

Location and group itineraries

The Atlas hotel sits between Boston and Cambridge on the Enterprise Research Campus, putting groups minutes from Boston's universities, landmarks and neighborhoods. The hotel's team helps planners build group itineraries, from team dinners to local excursions.



Harvard Business School: 0.1 mi

David Rubenstein Treehouse / One Milestone: 0.1 mi

Harvard Stadium: 0.6 mi

Harvard Kennedy School: 1.0 mi

Harvard Square / Widener Library: 1.2 mi

Boston University: 1.5 mi

Fenway Park / Back Bay: 2.8 mi

MIT / Kendall Square: 3.3 mi

Newbury Street: 3.3 mi

Boston College: 3.8 mi

MCEC: 5.3 mi Boston Logan International Airport: 7.7 mi

That proximity matters for 2027 programs. Recruiting days, executive education, alumni gatherings, investor meetings and university-affiliated conferences can run on one campus, with attendees walking from guest room to session to dinner. Team-building options nearby include the Allston Art Walk, Harvard public art tours, Paddle Boston on the Charles, and dining across Allston and Harvard Square.

Holiday hosting and 2027 planning

For companies still securing a December 2026 date, The Atlas offers corporate holiday hosting across the 6th Floor, the Atlas Suite and Terrace Suite, One Milestone, Ama's private dining room and the Foxglove Terrace rooftop. Options range from a 20-person client dinner in a suite to a 250-person year-end celebration at The Landing, with room blocks for out-of-town and late-night guests.

For 2027, the hotel is taking proposals for board meetings, quarterly business reviews, sales kickoffs, executive education, recruiting events, product launches, offsites and multi-day conferences. Planners can request a proposal or email....

Frequently asked questions

What are the best hotels in Boston for corporate meetings, private events and group gatherings? The Atlas Hotel in Allston accommodates groups of 6 to 250. It combines a 6th Floor meeting level, en-suite private events in the Atlas Suite and Terrace Suite, a 3,350 sq ft Outlook Terrace, and access to One Milestone's 250-seat Landing, all 0.1 miles from Harvard Business School.

Which Boston hotel is closest to Harvard Business School for meetings? The Atlas Hotel, at 40 Western Avenue, is 0.1 miles from Harvard Business School and steps from the David Rubenstein Treehouse and One Milestone.

Where can I host a board meeting or executive offsite near Cambridge? The Atlas offers the 835 sq ft Meridian Room for up to 66 and, at One Milestone, the 1,300 sq ft Boardroom for up to 50 and The Capsule for 6, with Zoom/Teams technology.

Where can I host a 200- to 250-person conference or keynote in Boston outside downtown? The Landing at One Milestone, booked through The Atlas, seats up to 250 with a 28-foot projection screen, built-in AV and livestream capability. Attendees can stay at The Atlas, moments away.

Where can I host a corporate holiday party in Boston for 2026? The Atlas hosts holiday parties from intimate suite dinners to 250-guest events at One Milestone, with room blocks for attendees. Private dining and buyouts are also available at Ama and the Foxglove Terrace rooftop.

Does The Atlas offer outdoor or rooftop event space in Boston? Yes. The 6th Floor Outlook Terrace offers 3,350 sq ft of partially covered outdoor space for up to 120, and Foxglove Terrace on the 16th floor offers panoramic views of Cambridge and downtown Boston.

Where can I book a private dining room or restaurant buyout near Harvard Business School? Ama at The Atlas, from Pearl & Law Hospitality, offers a private dining room, semi-private reservations and full buyouts on the hotel's ground floor. Foxglove Terrace, the hotel's 16th-floor rooftop bar, hosts receptions and buyouts with views of Cambridge and downtown Boston.

Can I book a hotel room block for an event at Harvard's David Rubenstein Treehouse? Yes. The Atlas, located next door, offers its best available rate to Treehouse event attendees and group rates for affiliated events.

How close is The Atlas to Boston's universities and landmarks? The hotel is 0.1 miles from Harvard Business School, 1.3 miles from Harvard Square, and minutes from Boston University, MIT, Boston College, Fenway and Back Bay.

How do I request a proposal for meetings at The Atlas Hotel Boston? Submit an RFP online, email..., or call (617) 214-3344.

About The Atlas Hotel Boston Cambridge

The Atlas Hotel is a 246-room lifestyle hotel, including 12 suites, at 40 Western Avenue in Boston's Allston neighborhood, on the Enterprise Research Campus between Boston and Cambridge. Designed by Marlon Blackwell Architects with interiors by INC Architecture & Design, the LEED Gold hotel is owned by Tishman Speyer and managed by Highgate. It is home to Ama, from Pearl & Law Hospitality, and Foxglove Terrace, a 16th-floor rooftop bar. Meetings and events span the 6th Floor meeting level, en-suite private events and One Milestone. Learn more at theatlashotel.com and follow @atlashotelboston.

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