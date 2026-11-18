MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) US Capital Global Securities presents an opportunity to invest in a new destination between Vancouver and Whistler, combining a Wavegarden-powered surf park with outdoor recreation, hospitality, and residential living.

San Francisco, California, USA, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, the SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate of the premier global financial group US Capital Global, is pleased to present eligible investors with the opportunity to participate in an up to $40.5 million convertible note offering for Tiger Bay Development Corporation (“Tiger Bay” or the“Company”), developer of South Britannia, a master-planned, mixed-use community in Britannia Beach, British Columbia.

Located along the scenic Sea-to-Sky Highway between Vancouver and Whistler, South Britannia is envisioned as a major new destination for surfing, outdoor adventure, hospitality, and residential living. Spanning approximately 490 acres, the development will combine a Wavegarden-powered surf lagoon with recreational attractions, restaurants, commercial amenities, and a residential community, creating a destination designed to appeal to residents and visitors throughout the year.

At the heart of the development is a planned full-sized surf park, designed to bring ocean-style surfing to an inland setting. The first phase will feature a state-of-the-art surf lagoon capable of generating consistent waves for surfers of varying abilities, alongside a restaurant, café, retail facilities, surf academy, skate park, mountain bike trails, wellness amenities, and approximately 20 surf cabins. Construction is underway, with the surf park targeted to open in 2029.

Subsequent phases will expand South Britannia into a broader mixed-use community, incorporating approximately 1,050 residential units, including 150 affordable rental homes, together with 190 hospitality keys and additional commercial amenities. The master plan is designed to create a walkable community that integrates housing, employment, tourism, and recreation while preserving the surrounding natural environment.

“South Britannia has been conceived as much more than a surf park,” said Long Cheng, Founder of Tiger Bay.“Our vision is to create a vibrant destination that brings together outdoor adventure, hospitality, and residential living in one of British Columbia's most remarkable settings. With key approvals secured and construction underway, we are excited to be advancing the first phase of this ambitious development.”

The project has already achieved significant development milestones, including municipal rezoning approval in June 2025 and Water Sustainability Act authorization for the surf lagoon in May 2026. Tiger Bay has also invested approximately $40.2 million in land acquisition, planning, approvals, and other development costs, establishing a substantial foundation for the project's next phase.

An independent appraisal by Colliers values the land at approximately $96.9 million in its current condition and estimates an aggregate value of approximately $966.2 million for the completed master-planned development.

“South Britannia brings together a distinctive recreational destination and an ambitious long-term development vision in one of Canada's most attractive tourism corridors,” said Charles Towle, CEO of US Capital Global Securities LLC.“With significant sponsor capital already invested, key planning approvals secured, and an independently appraised real estate portfolio, the project has established an encouraging foundation for its next stage of development. We are pleased to support Tiger Bay and to present this $40.5 million investment opportunity to eligible investors.”

About Tiger Bay Development Corporation

Tiger Bay Development Corporation is a Canadian real estate development company responsible for South Britannia, a planned 490-acre, surf-anchored mixed-use community in Britannia Beach, British Columbia. Led by Founder Long Cheng, the Company is advancing a multi-phase development that integrates a Wavegarden surf park, outdoor recreation, hospitality, residential housing, and commercial amenities. South Britannia is designed to become a year-round destination along British Columbia's Sea-to-Sky corridor, combining tourism, recreation, and community development in a distinctive natural setting.

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (“USCGS”) serves as the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global, specializing in facilitating growth-stage investments. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been dedicated to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated investment opportunities. For further details about this investment opportunity, please contact Steven Kennedy, Vice President, at ..., or Alex Musumeci, Vice President, at ....

Disclaimer: USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold, or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS' Form CRS at .

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South Britannia: $40.5 Million Investment Opportunity in 490-Acre Canadian Surf and Real Estate Development

CONTACT: Molly McKee US Capital Global +1 415 889 1010...