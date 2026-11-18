MCF Anniversary Group Photo

As the Meriwest Community Foundation celebrates its first anniversary, we're proud of the difference we've made and excited for what's ahead.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Meriwest Community Foundation is marking its first anniversary with measurable progress toward its mission of building stronger, more financially resilient communities. Through the end of the third quarter, the Foundation facilitated 157 financial education events reaching more than 10,800 students and community members and awarded $15,000 in scholarships to support students pursuing their educational goals.

Established by Meriwest Credit Union as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Foundation works with schools, nonprofit organizations and community partners to expand access to financial education, support students and direct additional resources to underserved youth and families. In its first year, the Foundation moved from formation to measurable community impact by developing programs and partnerships designed to produce lasting benefits across the communities it serves.

“Celebrating our first anniversary at PayPal Park with so many of our community partners and supporters gives us an opportunity to reflect on how much can happen when people come together around a shared purpose,” said Helen Grays-Jones, Executive Director of the Meriwest Community Foundation.“Every student we support, every financial education program we provide and every community partnership we build is another opportunity to make a lasting difference. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished in our first year and even more excited about where we go from here.”

A central focus of the Foundation's work has been helping high school and college students develop practical financial skills they can use throughout their lives. Its programs combine financial education, scholarships and hands-on learning opportunities to help students make informed financial decisions and build a foundation for long-term financial well-being.

The Foundation has also extended its impact by helping nonprofit partners access resources beyond its direct financial support. Through the Federal Home Loan Bank's AHEAD Program, the Foundation sponsored eight nonprofit grant applications. One successful application resulted in a $200,000 award for the YWCA, demonstrating how the Foundation's partnerships can help bring additional funding into the communities it serves.

“Our first year demonstrated what the Meriwest Community Foundation can accomplish when we connect financial education, community partnerships and resources around a shared purpose,” said Chad Maze, Board Chair of the Meriwest Community Foundation.“Helen's leadership has established a strong foundation. As we enter our second year, our opportunity is to build on that momentum, broaden our reach and create even greater measurable impact across the communities we serve.”

In its second year, the Foundation will focus on four priorities: expanding access to financial education, increasing scholarship opportunities, deepening nonprofit and community partnerships, and building a stronger fundraising platform to extend its reach and impact.

About Meriwest Community Foundation

The Meriwest Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by Meriwest Credit Union, is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the communities it serves through education, financial literacy and community development programs. Based in San Jose, CA, the Foundation partners with local organizations to create opportunities for growth and empowerment. Learn more at .

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California, in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union is a $2.1 billion financial institution as of September 30, 2026, serving more than 80,000 members and businesses across the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest provides personal banking, business banking and wealth advisory services with a focus on personalized advice, convenient access and meaningful member relationships. Meriwest has been recognized as one of the“Best Credit Unions in Silicon Valley” in the Mercury News Readers' Choice Awards and as a“Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal from 2020 through 2026. Learn more at .

Helen Grays-Jones

Meriwest Community Foundation

+1 408-892-0581

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Meriwest Community Foundation Reaches More Than 10,800 People in Its First Year News Provided By Meriwest Credit Union November 18, 2026, 21:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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