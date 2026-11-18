ROVE R4 Dash Cam

ROVE R4 Dash Cam

ROVE INNOTECH's first 4-channel dash cam records five views at once - front, rear, left, right and cabin views.

- Andy ROVE, Founder, ROVE INNOTECHORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ROVE INNOTECH, the leading and most trusted dash cam brand in America, has unveiled its newest innovation today the ROVE R4 Dash Cam, its first 4-channel 360° dash cam. Four cameras record the front, left, right, rear and cabin views at the same time, giving drivers a wider picture of what's happening around their vehicle with virtually no blind spots.Four cameras, five viewsThe R4's main unit houses a front camera and two side cameras. The front camera records in 2.5K QHD (2560 × 1440) with a 131° field of view. Each side camera records in Full HD 1080p with a 144° field of view that includes both the cabin and the area outside the adjacent window. This arrangement can document a sideswipe or a parking-lot door strike alongside activity inside the vehicle. A separate Full HD 1080p rear camera provides a 124° view and connects to the main unit through an included 20-foot cable.The front camera pairs a wide-aperture lens with wide dynamic range (WDR) to balance bright and dark areas in the same frame. WDR is enabled by default. The camera's Dual Video IQ setting offers two recording profiles, Clarity Priority and Color Priority. For low-light cabin footage, the R4 uses 12 infrared lights. ROVE developed the system's firmware in the United States.Parking mode and incident recordingThe R4 can enter parking mode automatically when the ignition turns off. This feature requires the ROVE Ultimate USB Type-C Hardwire Kit, sold separately. Three recording modes are available.- Time-lapse and impact detection. The R4 records one frame per second while parked. An impact that meets the selected sensitivity threshold triggers a one-minute recording. The system locks the clip and resumes time-lapse recording.- Motion and impact detection. All four cameras record when the system detects motion. An impact that meets the selected threshold triggers a locked one-minute recording.- Collision detection only. The camera remains off until it detects an impact at the selected sensitivity level. It then powers on, records and locks a one-minute clip, and shuts down.At startup, an alert indicates whether the system recorded footage in parking mode. The hardwire kit monitors the vehicle battery and cuts power to the camera when battery voltage falls below the cutoff threshold.While the vehicle is in motion, the built-in G-sensor can lock the current recording if it detects a sudden impact. The Emergency Lock button also allows a driver to save a clip manually. Loop recording preserves locked clips when the memory card fills.GPS, playback and mobile accessThe R4's built-in receiver supports four satellite navigation systems - GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and BeiDou. The system can add time, date, speed and location to recordings. The camera display shows current speed and compass direction. The ROVE Dash Cam GPS Player for PC and Mac displays the recorded route on a map during playback.The ROVE Mobile App for iPhone and Android connects directly to the camera over Wi-Fi. The app supports live viewing from all four channels, clip playback and downloads, camera settings, memory card management and wireless firmware updates. The R4 supports download speeds of up to 30 MB/s over 5 GHz Wi-Fi and includes an Always-ON Wi-Fi option.Power and storageThe R4 uses a supercapacitor and requires an external power connection. Its operating temperature range is −4°F to 140°F (−20°C to 60°C). A built-in temperature sensor can shut down the camera if the interior of a parked vehicle becomes too hot.Each R4 includes a 128GB ROVE PRO microSD card. The camera supports microSD cards with capacities up to 1TB.

Jeffrey G.

ROVE INNOTECH

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Introducing the ROVE R4 | Our First 4-Channel 360° Dash Cam

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ROVE INNOTECH Introduces the ROVE R4, Its First 4-Channel 360° Dash Cam, Now Open for Preorder News Provided By ROVE INNOTECH November 18, 2026, 21:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Technology



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