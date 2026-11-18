Don Howard's 'American Authors' Available Now!

Don Howard, world-renowned caricaturist

New York Times Best Selling Author, Homer Hickam

~World-renowned caricaturist Don Howard and bestselling author Homer Hickam bring American writers to life in Don Howard's American Authors, available now~

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What happens when a world-renowned caricaturist joins forces with a #1 New York Times bestselling author to bring American literature to life?The result is Don Howard's American Authors, an entertaining and engaging collection featuring 25 of America's most influential writers. Through Don Howard's distinctive caricatures and New York Times bestselling author Homer Hickam's captivating stories, the book offers a lively journey through the lives, times, and literary legacies of the great American authors.'American Authors', the first release from Headline Books' new Homer Hickam Books imprint, introduces readers to 25 beloved American writers in this beautiful hardcover book. Among them: Mark Twain, Louisa May Alcott, John Steinbeck, Stephen King, Maya Angelou, Alex Haley, John Grisham, Edgar Allan Poe, and many more legends of American literature.Don Howard's portraits capture more than a likeness. His humor, creativity, and eye for detail reveal the personalities behind the books. Don's artistic career spans more than five decades, beginning at Walt Disney Studios before he established his own studio and devoted his work to renowned caricature art. He is respected worldwide as one of the finest in the field.Homer Hickam is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of twenty books, including Rocket Boys-the influential memoir that inspired the hit film October Sky-along with the other memoirs in his Coalwood series, worldwide bestseller Carrying Albert Home, Josh Thurlow WWII series of historical novels, young adult Crater Trueblood series and more. Homer brings his robust research and storytelling talents to the lives of the writers featured in the American Authors collection.Released during America's 250th anniversary year, Don Howard's American Authors celebrates the literary creativity and imagination that have helped to shape our nation and entertained millions of readers worldwide. It's an accessible introduction to great American writers and a tribute to the power of storytelling for readers of all ages.Longtime friends Don Howard and Homer Hickam are available for interviews, both separately and together, and bring plenty of stories and insight to the conversation-from the art of caricature to the lives and legacies of America's literary greats.Don Howard's American Authors is available now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, HeadlineBooks, and bookstores everywhere just in time for holiday gift-giving.ABOUT HEADLINE BOOKSHeadline Books, Inc. is an award-winning independent publisher based in West Virginia. Homer Hickam Books is a specialty imprint featuring works associated with bestselling author Homer Hickam.MEDIA CONTACT

Burke Allen/ Shaili Priya

Allen Media Strategies

+1 703-589-8960

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25 GREAT AMERICAN AUTHORS-ONE EXTRAORDINARY BOOK CELEBRATING LITERARY LEGENDS News Provided By Allen Media Strategies November 18, 2026, 21:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR



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