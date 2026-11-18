A 1969 Camaro Z/28 reflected in the high-gloss Resuflor UVE floor installed by Brilliant Epoxy Floors in Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale photo studio

Scottsdale installer created a 1,332-square-foot floor and custom-matched wall system built to handle 8,000-lb collector cars in Barrett-Jackson's photo studio

- Tim Heit, Barrett-Jackson

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brilliant Epoxy Floors, a Scottsdale-based commercial coatings company, has completed a 1,332-square-foot floor and wall system for the photo and video studio at Barrett-Jackson Auction Company's Scottsdale headquarters.

Barrett-Jackson, known worldwide for its collector car auctions, uses the studio to photograph and film auction vehicles for marketing and video content. For years, the studio repainted its floor over and over, because standard coatings could not hold up to the demands of the space. Vehicles weighing up to 8,000 pounds are driven in and positioned with their wheels turning in place, which quickly tears up ordinary floor coatings. Tires can also release chemicals that discolor many floor materials, a serious problem for a white studio floor.

“Through years of trial and error, I determined that I needed to find someone and a product that was going to be better,” said Tim Heit of Barrett-Jackson.“Luckily, I reached out to Brilliant Epoxy Floors. Erik was the first person that understood that rubber releases a chemical into certain materials and discolors it.”

Brilliant Epoxy Floors installed Sherwin-Williams Resuflor UVE, a high-performance resinous flooring product built for vehicle traffic and turning tires, in a high-gloss white finish that creates clean reflections for photography. The studio walls presented a second challenge: exhaust from collector vehicles that are started up after sitting in museums for long periods. For the walls, Brilliant Epoxy Floors recommended Sherwin-Williams Resutile HTS 100, a coating it uses frequently in commercial kitchens. It was applied in two 4-mil coats and custom-matched to the floor color for a seamless look.

“We wanted a high-gloss floor to get that reflection, that lower angle that really creates a piece of art,” Heit said.“Because really, at the end of the day, vehicles are a piece of art.”

“Barrett-Jackson needed a floor that could stand up to heavy collector cars and still look perfect on camera,” said Erik Nagli, President of Brilliant Epoxy Floors.“Getting the floor and walls to work together as one seamless backdrop was the kind of challenge our team loves.”

Sherwin-Williams High Performance Flooring recently featured the project in a behind-the-scenes video, available on the Sherwin-Williams YouTube channel. The full Barrett-Jackson case study is available on the Brilliant Epoxy Floors website.

Car dealerships, collector garages, automotive showrooms, and service facilities can contact Brilliant Epoxy Floors for a free on-site evaluation. Call 480-203-2444, email..., or visit .

About Brilliant Epoxy Floors

Brilliant Epoxy Floors is a commercial concrete restoration and coatings installation company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, serving Arizona and Nevada. With more than 30 years of experience, the company installs high-performance epoxy, urethane cement, and elastomeric systems for the food and beverage, aviation, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, and hospitality industries, as well as residential clients. All work is completed in-house by trained technicians, and the company is a Sherwin-Williams trusted installer.

Liddi Rinden

Brilliant Epoxy Floors

480-203-2444

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Brilliant Epoxy Floors Completes High-Gloss Studio Floor for Barrett-Jackson News Provided By Brilliant Epoxy Floors November 18, 2026, 21:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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