Livingstone College President Meets One-On-One With Students

National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)

Livingstone College

National College Resources Foundation Brings Livingstone College President to Six Los Angeles County School Sites, Meeting One-on-One with Over 100 Students

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What began as a mission to open doors to higher education with a goal of offering $1 million in scholarships turned into an extraordinary opportunity for Los Angeles County students. National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), in partnership with Livingstone College, helped facilitate close to $6 million in scholarship offers during a special two-day visit from Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis on November 9 and 10, 2026.NCRF Founder and CEO Dr. Theresa Price joined President Davis and his team in visiting six sites across Los Angeles County, including Crenshaw High School, Fremont High School, Early College Academy, Long Beach Jordan High School, Pomona Unified School District, and Lynwood Unified School District.Throughout the two-day tour, the team met individually with 200 students, reviewing academic transcripts, discussing their college aspirations, and exploring opportunities for admission and financial assistance at Livingstone College, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) located in Salisbury, North Carolina.With scholarship offers totaling close to six times the original $1 million goal, the visit demonstrated the life-changing possibilities that emerge when higher education leaders bring opportunities directly into students' communities. Scholarship opportunities included Livingstone College's prestigious Presidential Scholarships, valued at $105,000 each, along with additional scholarships of varying amounts for qualifying students.For President Davis, the visit represented much more than a recruitment opportunity. Having spent nearly 18 years in the foster care system before ultimately becoming president of his alma mater, he understands firsthand the transformative power of education and the importance of ensuring that young people have access to opportunities, regardless of their circumstances."Having the ability to provide access, exposure, and opportunity to young people who have my backstory is just a humbling reality for me," Dr. Davis shared ahead of the visit. Reflecting on his responsibility to help the next generation succeed, he added, "Shame on me if I get here and not be willing to send the elevator down to bring somebody else up."That philosophy was at the heart of the two-day tour, as Dr. Davis and his team took the time to personally engage with students, provide encouragement, and help them see a future in higher education that may have previously felt out of reach."This is exactly why NCRF exists: to break down barriers and connect students with opportunities that can change the course of their lives," said Dr. Theresa Price, Founder/CEO of NCRF. "Our goal was to bring $1 million in scholarship opportunities to students, and to see that grow to close to $6 million is truly remarkable. But what makes this experience even more special is that these students had the chance to sit down one-on-one with a college president who understands the challenges many of them face and believes in their potential.”The collaboration between NCRF and Livingstone College reinforces a shared commitment to expanding access to higher education, particularly for students from underserved communities. By bringing college leadership directly to local high schools, the organizations are helping students make meaningful connections, explore financial resources, and take important steps toward achieving their college and career goals.For more information about National College Resources Foundation and its college access programs, visit NCRFoundation.About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)Now in its 28th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its Black College ExpoTM, Latino College ExpoTM, The Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Program (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF has continued in its mission to change lives through education by helping over 800,000 students gain access to higher education and facilitating more than $5 billion in scholarships and grants. NCRF's vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities.About Livingstone CollegeLivingstone College is a private historically Black Christian college located in Salisbury, North Carolina. Affiliated with the African Methodist Episcopal Zion (A.M.E.Z.) Church, the institution was founded in 1879 as the Zion Wesley Institute before relocating to Salisbury under the leadership of its first president, Dr. Joseph Charles Price. Today, under the leadership of President Dr. Anthony J. Davis, Livingstone is dedicated to providing a holistic environment where students are empowered to lead with purpose, integrity, and excellence.

Melanie Eke Washington

National College Resources Foundation

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Nearly $6 Million in Scholarships Awarded to LA County Students During Special Visit From Livingstone College President News Provided By National College Resources Foundation November 18, 2026, 21:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media



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