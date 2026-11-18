MENAFN - EIN Presswire) $4 million in state funding is available through 10 lending partners, supporting microbusinesses across the state, including childcare providers

- Governor Katie HobbsPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO), Arizona's lead state agency for workforce strategy and economic data, announced that the Arizona Microbusiness Loan Program has issued approximately 165 loans to microbusinesses across the state, delivering capital and resources to entrepreneurs in communities across all 15 counties in Arizona. Administered by OEO through a network of 10 Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and non-profit community lending partners, the state-funded program provides low-interest loans ranging from $2,000 to $50,000 to businesses with five or fewer employees across the state. Each loan is paired with financial education and training designed to strengthen long-term outcomes for borrowers and the communities they serve. Approximately $4 million in state funding remains available to Arizona's microbusinesses.Since its August 2024 launch, the Arizona Microbusiness Loan Program has grown steadily. The network of 10 CDFIs and non-profit community lending partners serves microbusinesses in urban centers, rural towns, and Tribal communities in Arizona, including: Growth Partners AZ, Native Community Capital, Community Investment Corporation/Groundswell, Border Financial Resources, Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization, Hustle PHX, International Rescue Committee Center for Economic Opportunity, MicroCare AZ and Navajo CDFI. Each partner is selected through a competitive grant application process demonstrates expertise in microbusiness lending, creditworthiness evaluation, and financial education delivery. All loan funds must be matched at a three-to-one ratio from outside funding sources, multiplying the impact of every state dollar invested."Small businesses are the backbone of Arizona's economy. My administration is focused on building an economy that works for everyone, and this program gives our microbusinesses the opportunity to grow and thrive," said Governor Katie Hobbs. "We will continue to make sure Arizona's smallest businesses have the capital and resources they need to create jobs and build stronger communities across the state."Arizona is home to more than 85,000 microbusinesses that employ approximately 155,000 residents and represent 40% of all businesses in the state. These businesses drive economic development and job creation in cities, rural communities, and tribal lands across Arizona. Many of them lack access to the capital available through traditional financial institutions. The Arizona Microbusiness Loan Program connects those entrepreneurs with the funding and support they need to grow their businesses and strengthen the communities where they operate."Over the past two years, OEO built a strong network of 10 lending partners who guide borrowers through an accessible application process," said Mary Foote, Principal Deputy Director, Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity. "We encourage any microbusiness owner in Arizona to connect with their regional lending partner early, come prepared with a clear plan for how they will use the funds, and take full advantage of the financial education and training that comes with every loan.""Governor Hobbs' and OEO's Microbusiness Loan Program has put affordable capital within reach of small business owners across all regions of the state. Growth Partners Arizona has been proud to deliver 28 of those loans for a value over $701,000 paired with the coaching and financial education that turn funding into lasting growth," said Judie Scalise, Board Chair, Growth Partners Arizona.“Native Community Capital provides low-interest financing to real estate entrepreneurs across federally recognized tribal nations in Arizona through Governor Hobbs and OEO's Microbusiness Loan Program, connecting Native Americans to financing for rehabilitating homes on or near tribal lands where affordable housing inventories are low. As a licensed mortgage bank, NCC provides the wraparound support real estate entrepreneurs need to invest in and strengthen their communities," said Dave Castillo, CEO, Native Community Capital.Business owners looking to apply for a loan through the Arizona Microbusiness Loan Program should prepare:Key financial documents, including recent bank statements, tax returns, and existing business financial recordsA clear plan for how the loan funds will be used and how they will support business growth or job creationA current review of personal and business credit history, as lending partners evaluate creditworthiness as part of the processEach lending partner in the program works directly with applicants in their community to identify the specific steps needed to become loan-ready. Connecting with a regional lending partner early gives business owners the opportunity to ask questions, understand eligibility requirements, and get a head start on their application.As part of Governor Hobbs' Bright Futures AZ initiative, the Arizona Microbusiness Loan Program extended its reach to childcare providers, giving small childcare businesses access to the low-cost capital they need to grow their programs and serve more Arizona families."In our 30th year of serving small business owners across Southern Arizona, through this program and Governor Katie Hobbs' Bright Futures AZ initiative, CIC is expanding that commitment to the childcare providers, giving them access to the low-interest capital they need to grow their programs and serve more Arizona families," said Caroline Nelson, Chief Operating Officer, Community Investment Corporation.Microbusiness owners interested in applying for a loan can connect with a lending partner in their region by visiting href="" rel="external nofollow" az/microbi.

Rachael Clifford

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Microbusiness Loans and Resources Available to Help Arizona Entrepreneurs Succeed News Provided By 10 to 1 Public Relations November 18, 2026, 21:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology



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