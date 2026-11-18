MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, today announced the company will be participating in the following investor conferences:

Evercore 9 th Annual Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL

CEO Wenbin Jiang and CFO William McCombe will be participating in investor meetings on Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Piper Sandler 38 th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY

CEO Wenbin Jiang and CFO William McCombe will be holding investor meetings and participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time



Interested parties may access the live and archived webcast for the Piper Sandler event referenced above on the“Investors” section of the company website at: investors.cytekbio.com.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum ProfilingTM (FSP®) technology. Cytek's novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek's platform includes: its core FSP instruments, the Cytek AuroraTM, Northern LightsTM, Cytek AuroraTM CS, Cytek AuroraTM Evo, and Cytek BorealisTM systems; the Cytek OrionTM reagent cocktail preparation system; the Enhanced Small ParticleTM (ESPTM) detection technology; the flow cytometers and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at

Cytek's products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek's Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use only in China and the European Union).

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Cytek Borealis, Northern Lights, Enhanced Small Particle, ESP, Cytek Orion, Amnis and Guava are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website (), LinkedIn page and X account as channels of distribution for information about the company, its products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Certain information disseminated through these channels may be material to investors, and Cytek may use these channels to disseminate such information in accordance with Regulation FD and other applicable disclosure requirements. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek's website, LinkedIn page, and X account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

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Investor Contact:

Mark Meehan

Cytek Biosciences

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