MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, K.Y., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onco360, the nation's leading independent Specialty Pharmacy, has been selected by EMD Serono for PIMJETMI(pimicotinib), indicated for the treatment of adult patients with symptomatic tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT) for which surgical resection may cause worsening functional limitations or severe morbidity.

"For patients whose condition makes surgery particularly challenging, access to additional treatment options is especially important. We're proud to partner with EMD Serono and provide access to innovative treatment options that help ensure patients receive the specialized care, support, and compassion they deserve,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer.

PIMJETMI® is a kinase inhibitor that inhibits colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF-1R). In vitro, PIMJETMI® inhibited CSF-1R kinase activity and CSF-1R-dependent cell proliferation.1 The recommended PIMJETMI® dosage is 50 mg orally once daily with or without food.

PIMJETMI® efficacy was evaluated in the MANEUVER study (NCT05804045), a double-blind, randomized (2:1), placebo-controlled, international trial in patients with TGCT for whom surgical resection may cause dysfunction or serious complications.2 The major efficacy outcome measure was overall response rate (ORR) at Week 25. ORR was 56% (95% CI: 42, 68) in the PIMJETMI® arm and 3.2% (95% CI: 0.1, 17) in the placebo arm. Median duration of response (DOR) was not reached in the PIMJETMI® arm; 91% had a DOR ≥ 6 months, and 77% had a DOR ≥ 12 months. The most common (>20%) adverse reactions were pruritus, rash, facial edema, periorbital edema, fatigue, nausea, headache, and peripheral edema. The most common (>30%) lab abnormalities were increased creatine phosphokinase, increased lactate dehydrogenase, increased aspartate aminotransferase, increased lipase, increased cholesterol, amylase, and increased alanine aminotransferase.1

Please read the full prescribing information for PIMJETMI®.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Onco360 is the nation's largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. They dispense nationally through its network of URAC- and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

Media Contact: Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer

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516-640-1332

References:

1PIMJETMI® (pimicotinib) [Package Insert]. Boston, MA. EMD Serono, Inc. 2026.

2Niu, X., Ravi, V.et al. Pimicotinib in tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT): Efficacy, safety and patient-reported outcomes of phase 3 MANEUVER study. Journal of Clinical Oncology, 43(16_suppl), 11500-11500.