MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For operations that cannot depend on the grid, the Xos Solar System delivers energy independence from a single deployable system.



Generates up to 90 kW of solar power across 152 high-efficiency panels, with zero fuel costs and zero emissions

Pairs with the Xos Hub, forming a complete zero emissions off-grid power delivery microgrid

Fully charges a 210 kWh Xos Hub in 2.5 hours under peak solar conditions Ships in a standard 20-foot container and sets up in a few hours, with no utility interconnection or heavy construction









Illustration of the Xos Solar System and Xos HubTM mobile power units forming an off-grid microgrid that powers an emergency response camp.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) (“Xos” or the“Company”), a leading energy storage and fleet electrification solutions provider, today announced the commercial launch of the Xos Solar System, a rapidly deployable solar power generator that supplies power to Xos energy storage systems, including the Xos HubTM, without a utility connection. Building on the proven performance of its mobile charging platform, Xos now offers a fully integrated off-grid microgrid that generates, stores, and delivers clean power on-site, where operations need it.

The Xos Solar System targets one of the most entrenched sources of job site and temporary power: the diesel generator. MarketsandMarkets projects the power generator rental market will grow from $8.99 billion in 2025 to $11.96 billion by 2030, a 5.9% CAGR, with diesel units holding the largest share, driven by construction projects, large events, and emergency backup. Every hour of that diesel runtime means fuel, emissions and refueling trips that on-site solar can take off the job. The Xos Solar System was designed to serve fleet operators, municipalities, and industrial sites requiring sustainable, off-grid power. With this launch, Xos adds on-site solar generation to its off-grid charging ecosystem, deployable in days.

What the Xos Solar System Delivers



Up to 90 kW of clean solar output. The Xos Solar System is engineered with 152 high-efficiency 600-watt panels, delivering substantial clean energy output capable of serving as the primary power source for fleet charging, site operations, or emergency power generation, with zero fuel costs and zero emissions.

Completes the Xos ecosystem. Paired with an Xos Hub, the Solar System closes the loop on power backup and fleet electrification: solar generation feeds directly into the Hub's onboard battery storage, which then delivers clean, stable power. No utility connection required. One microgrid ecosystem that generates, stores, and delivers zero-emissions power, grid-independent and ready to deploy.

Deployed in days, not months. With no utility interconnection or heavy construction, the Xos Solar System goes from delivery to generating power in days, giving fleets, job sites, temporary depots, and remote operations a faster path to clean, off-grid power than waiting months for a utility upgrade. The system fully charges a 210 kWh Xos Hub in just 2.5 hours under peak solar conditions, making it a plug-and-play microgrid solution for operations that cannot wait on the grid.

Built for the harshest environments. Rated IP66 for dust and water resistance and engineered to withstand winds up to 20 m/s (~45 mph), the Xos Solar System is built for the realities of commercial deployment, from Gulf Coast construction sites to Midwest agricultural operations to Pacific port terminals.

Multiple industries, one solution. The Xos Solar System addresses a broad and underserved market: construction sites electrifying heavy equipment at remote job sites, agriculture operations powering EV fleets across rural properties, temporary depots that cannot commit to permanent infrastructure, port and mining operations running heavy-duty fleets far from the grid, municipal satellite yards reducing utility dependency, and emergency response teams deploying clean power after a grid outage.

Designed to move with your operation. The Solar System panels are engineered to fold and pack into a standard 20-foot intermodal container with the power electronics pre-installed, and the systems set up on site in a few hours, making the entire off-grid microgrid fully relocatable. Select power electronics are assembled at Xos's facility in Byrdstown, Tennessee. From outdoor events and construction projects to military deployments and disaster relief operations, the Xos Solar System delivers power wherever it is needed, then moves when the mission does. Available in Q1 2027. The Xos Solar System will be available in the first quarter of 2027. To learn more or request pricing, contact the Xos sales team at ...



“Fleet electrification has always stopped where the grid stops. Our customers work on job sites, rural yards and disaster zones where a utility upgrade can take a year or never come at all. With the Xos Solar System, we now generate, store and deliver power from a single system that arrives in a shipping container and is running within hours. That puts clean power wherever our customers need to work, not just where the grid happens to reach,” said Dakota Semler, Chief Executive Officer of Xos, Inc.

Until now, operators could electrify their vehicles and equipment, but the energy behind them still came from the grid or from diesel. The Xos Solar System adds on-site generation to that equation. Xos now offers every layer of an off-grid operation: solar generation, energy storage, AC and DC power delivery, and the electric vehicles themselves. For more operations, from job sites and industrial yards to fleets and emergency response, electrification becomes a question of where they choose to work, not where the grid reaches.

“Energy access determines where you can build, how fast you can scale, and what it costs to get there. A system that generates, stores, and delivers power on site in days changes that equation for any operation,” said Giordano Sordoni, Chief Operating Officer of Xos, Inc.

The Xos Solar System marks Xos's entry into energy generation as a category, positioning the Company to serve operations where reliable power is hard to reach. It builds on Xos's prototype agreement with the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command for deployable power and charging. As industries rethink their energy infrastructure, Xos is building the products to meet that demand.

About Xos

Xos is a leading energy storage and fleet electrification solutions provider. The Xos Hub is a proactive, movable power source delivering high-capacity output and high-speed charging in one. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The Company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide a diverse customer base with rapid-deployment energy storage and charging solutions and commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words“believe,”“project,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“plan,”“may,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result,” and similar expressions. These statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Xos management and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including market demand, competitive conditions, manufacturing capabilities, supply chain constraints, tariff impacts, regulatory changes, and other factors described in Xos's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Xos undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

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