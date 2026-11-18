MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Cyabra, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYAB) (“Cyabra” or the“Company”), an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered narrative intelligence company that helps governments and enterprises detect coordinated manipulation and protect digital trust, today announced that a reverse stock split (the“Reverse Stock Split”) of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the“Common Stock”) at a ratio of 30-for-1 is expected to be implemented at the market open on November 23, 2026. The Company's Common Stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on a post-split basis at the market open on November 23, 2026, under the Company's existing trading symbol“CYAB”, but will trade under a new CUSIP Number, 23249H204.

After giving effect to the Reverse Stock Split of the Company's Common Stock, each thirty (30) shares of Common Stock will be combined into one (1) share of Common Stock, such that, based on the 38,399,374 shares of Common Stock outstanding as of November 16, 2026, the Company would have approximately 1,279,979 shares of Common Stock outstanding. The Reverse Stock Split has no impact on the Company authorized shares, which remains 150,000,000 shares of Common Stock. No fractional shares of Common Stock will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split, any fractional shares resulting from the Reverse Stock Split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share on a per stockholder basis.

The Reverse Stock Split was approved by the Company's Board of Directors on November 4, 2026, and by the Company's stockholders at the Company's annual meeting of stockholders held on November 10, 2026.

The Reverse Stock Split will not impact any stockholder's percentage ownership of Cyabra or voting power, except for minimal effects resulting from the treatment of fractional shares.

Proportionate adjustments will be made to the exercise prices and the number of shares underlying the Company's outstanding equity awards, as applicable, and warrants exercisable for shares of Common Stock, as well as to the number of shares issuable under the Company's equity incentive plans and certain existing agreements.

The Reverse Stock Split will not change the number of authorized shares of preferred stock or the par value of Common Stock. After the Reverse Stock Split, the shares of the Company's Common Stock will have the same proportional voting rights and rights to dividends and distributions. Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company will act as the exchange agent for the Reverse Stock Split. Please contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company for further information at (212) 509-5586.

About Cyabra

Cyabra is an AI-powered narrative intelligence company that helps national security and defense organizations, government agencies, brands, communications agencies, and global enterprises restore trust and authenticity online by analyzing manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors. The platform helps teams understand who is operating, how activity is amplified, and where coordinated activity is shaping perception, translating evidence into clear mitigation steps. By reducing ambiguity and misdirected response, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding Cyabra's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Cyabra's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including“may”,“should”,“expect”,“intend”,“will”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“predict”,“plan”,“targets”,“projects”,“could”,“would”,“continue”,“forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the implementation of the Reverse Stock Split and the timing thereof. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Cyabra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cyabra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Cyabra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cyabra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.